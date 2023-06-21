On June 4, 2023, a Chalybeate Fire and Rescue apparatus was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Sulphur Springs Church. This crash did not result in any fatalities. It did, however, result in one firefighter being transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital for evaluation.
The firefighter was treated and released.
The name of the firefighter will not be released until a thorough investigation into the cause of the crash has been completed. We are able to disclose that the firefighter is a 22 year old male and has been with the department for over three years.
The apparatus involved in the crash was designated “Service 88” and was primarily used for medical calls, service truck, and vehicle wreck responses. Service 88 was responding with lights and sirens to the Hillsboro area to assist Hillsboro Area Fire Department with an ongoing incident inside their protection district. Hillsboro Area VFD requested Chalybeate’s response.
The firefighter driving the apparatus was a certified emergency vehicle driver/operator. He had obtained multiple apparatus operating certifications and had completed the department’s extensive Driver Training course.
At the time of the crash, the vehicle was estimated to be traveling approximately three miles per hour over the posted speed limit and driving with due regard. When the vehicle left the roadway, he attempted to correct it, but the apparatus struck a driveway before flipping twice and coming to rest in a cattle pasture.
Safety restraints were in use and the airbags deployed.
He has been placed on “light duty” and is temporarily prohibited from driving or operating any apparatus until the investigation is completed. ALEA is working closely with Chalybeate Fire and Rescue to conduct the investigation. More information will be released at a later date and time.
“We’re hoping within the next 30 days everything will be cleared, as far as insurance, where we start looking to possibly replace the truck,” said Felton Filyaw, Chalybeate assistant fire chief.
Filyaw said Service 88’s responsibilities have been distributed to a fire vehicle and apparatus.
“We’ve got a fire vehicle that’s running the house calls,” said Filyaw, “but anything other than that, we’re having to run it off of an engine.
“We had to put the supplies over on a reserve pumper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.