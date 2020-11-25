Imagine the largest set of Lincoln Logs that you can picture in your mind’s eye. Not only the logs, but piles of tin, rock, chinking, and lumber, two roofs and all of the floor joists and ceiling rafters.
That’s exactly what greeted Don and Yolanda Smith when they answered a ‘for sale’ ad in the Decatur Daily classifieds back in February 2007.
Lots of other couples went out to the remote area of Lawrence County where the old log cabin had been dismantled to check on buying it, but all of them had been daunted by the work that would be required to put the cabin back together, not the Smiths.
“I had been praying for something like this for a long time,” said Yolanda. “We had been going to the Smoky Mountains for years, particularly to Cades Cove, and we had fallen in love with it.”
And finally, here it was, their dream come true - only it was in numbered and carefully lettered stacks to be reassembled like a big numerically coded jigsaw puzzle.
They bought the cabin and Yolanda began to research its origin. She was delightfully surprised to discover that the cabin once belonged to a distant ancestor. She found that John T. Parker was one of the original Parkers to come into the county. He and Yolanda’s third great-grandfather were brothers. “It made a family connection for us,” she said.
After his son, Washington Wilshire Parker, came home from the war he married Martha Miranda Boger. The couple built the cabin of logs and filled it with 13 children.
“It just makes it extra special to think about having it now that I know my third great-grandfather’s nephew and his family lived in it,” said Yolanda, who was raised in the Five-Points community of Lawrence County. The cabin came from the Elam Creek area, near the Boger Cemetery, also in Lawrence County.
The Smiths began the long, arduous process of hauling the parts of the cabin back to their home just across the county line in Trinity. And that was just the beginning of it.
For years the Smiths, their children, in-laws and grandchildren worked on the cabin in their spare time. It was an exhausting and at times overwhelming project. "At one point I was sitting on the porch trying my best to pull some nails out of some boards and I just started crying,” Yolanda confessed. "I felt as if we were so far in over our heads, it was just more than I could handle.”
"Donnie worked so hard on this,” said Yolanda. "At times we would have to run out and cover what we were working on if it was about to rain. Blue tarps were everywhere."
The logs had been painstakingly numbered and coded indicating which room they belonged to. Notes were attached to each one with messages or clues, like, "west wall of living room”. "Some were really faded and hard to read,” commented Yolanda. "But it was fun doing this and our whole family helped, we had picnics out there while we worked and it made a good family project.”
They call it the Smith Homestead. It is hidden from a busy street by trees and shrubs, and is not the remote place that it seems, but just a few hundred yards from the Smith’s home in Trinity. And although you can hear the West Morgan band practicing and the games being called on fall Friday nights, it seems as if you have stepped back in time to a place where horses were the main mode of transportation, there were no telephones or televisions, people grew practically everything they ate, and they built things to last.
“We celebrated 4th of July behind the cabin this year with a big fire in the firepit where we made s’mores while our grandsons put on a fireworks display,” recalled Yolanda. "We all sat around the yard and lit sparklers, laughed and enjoyed being together as we celebrated our great country.”
Even though today it looks like a real 1800s settlement, there is no denying that it was a herculean effort. There were rotted places in some of the logs that had to be removed, and insects that had bored into them to make nests had to be cleaned out. “It was a lot of work,” she sighed. “Some days we worked on one log all day long.”
But they persevered and for their determined dedication to putting the cabin back together, one log at a time, they now have a beautiful replica of their favorite place in the Smoky’s, Cades Cove.
The cabin, large by most log house standards, sits nestled among the trees of a nearby wooded area; it looks as if it’s always been there. All around it are the buildings that the Smiths had previously built: a barn, corn crib, stables, tool and harness shop, blacksmith shop, well house complete with a real well that they had dug, a playhouse, shed and storage buildings, and a privy, plus various arbors and two bridges which span a creek that sometimes runs with water.
All along the property line is the split-rail fence that Don put up, splitting each one by hand. He planted and maintains the arbors upon which vines twine in and swings where the couple can sit back and enjoy what they worked so hard to achieve.
The Smiths have given many tours of the cabin and grounds for family from out of state and local family that come in for family reunions. "We let the kids draw water from the well, shell corn on the antique shellers, and we all talk about family history as we rock on the porch. We have friends who come by for tours of the homestead as well,” Yolanda explained.
The cabin also comes in handy for overflowing holidays, baby showers, and birthday parties. The Smiths have two children, four grandchildren, with their first great-grandchild due in six weeks. The homestead is like a home away from home, only a minute’s walking distance from their back door. “We usually play ‘mountain music’ while we are out there, the old-fashioned music sets the atmosphere. It seems like we have gone back in time to a much simpler place,” said Don.
"In the fall, we decorate with hay, gourds, pumpkins, cotton from local fields, corn stalks, and mums,” Yolanda described. "We have mulled cider and popcorn or cookies at the cabin.
"Sometimes we put on bonnets, Amish hats and pipes, hold old guns and jugs and other items from that period and take pictures, just acting crazy,” she laughed.
Christmas can usually find them gathered around a warm fire where they eat holiday snacks and popcorn, and of course, take lots of pictures.
"We have celebrated many Christmases there,” recalled Yolanda. "We decorate it with period decorations, live magnolia and evergreens, Nandina berries and holly throughout."
The Smiths also decorate with hand-painted rustic Santas and put up three small trees with old-fashioned ornaments and period gifts under the trees.
Early in the mornings, Don Smith often steps out of the kitchen, steaming mug of coffee in hand, and strolls across one of the two bridges he’s built to get to the homestead. There he sits as the sun comes up, watching the birds and squirrels playing among the period shrubs that he’s planted around the compound and loving the quiet solitude, broken only by birds calling to one another from the tops of trees and an occasional conversational meow from some of the cats that claim this as their territory.
He has installed flowerbeds along the fence, planted with many species that would have been around back when the chinking was still drying between the logs of the cabin after it was newly built. The Smiths have also incorporated stones and rocks from several old homeplaces of their relatives into the fireplace and hearth. “I’m very sentimental,” Yolanda admitted. “I treasure things that no one else wants.”
Among those cast aside treasures of the heart are kitchen items and clothes worn by her ancestors and her children and grandchildren. The family also has a collection of painted checkerboards.
“We have horseshoes set up in the front yard of the cabin year round and whoever comes by might go out and play awhile,” said Yolanda. “We have volleyball, croquet, and cornhole games that the family can pull out and play anytime, and we keep checkers and other games inside to play with as well.”
The couple has hosted close friends for lunch at the cabin. “I made sure to have my mother and elderly aunt over for a special time together. They had so many memories of things we had in the cabin,” said Yolanda quietly. Her mother, Syble Morgan, who was raised in the Five Points community, passed away this past August from COVID.
The family greatly misses her and will hold her in their hearts as Christmas grows near. They will honor her memory with another Christmas in the cabin that she so loved.
But as is the way of the world, people we love leave us and we get blessed with babies to help us over the grief. So it is with the Smiths.
In October, they hosted a baby shower for their granddaughter and husband who are expecting their first great-grandchild. “Several of her friends, our daughter and granddaughter made the homestead look beautiful,” exclaimed Yolanda. "The fall decorations were beautiful and it was a perfect day with sunny skies. Everyone enjoyed it.”
Don often says, “I can’t imagine what it must have taken for those who built this in the 1800s to have to do all this without modern equipment. We had a hard time with modern equipment.”
“Our homestead has brought our family much joy and we hope to be here for many years to share it with them and friends,” said Yolanda.
The Smith family wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season.
