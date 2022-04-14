2 men rescued from flood waters in northern Lawrence County

Two men found stranded on the hood of a vehicle were rescued from flood waters in northern Lawrence County on Thursday, according to authorities.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was swept from the roadway from rising flood waters on County Road 593, about six miles south of Courtland, around 10:30 a.m.
“Morgan County Rescue Squad put a trained swift water rescue diver in the water and was able to stabilize the vehicle with a tow line and assist the men to safety,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
The two victims escaped the incident without injury, according to Courtland Fire Chief Scott Norwood, whose department also assisted in the rescue effort.
The vehicle was pulled from the water by a towing company, officials said.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders thanked the Morgan County Rescue Squad, volunteers and first responders with the Courtland Fire Department, and the wrecker service for their assistance.
Sanders said the incident also serves as a reminder of the dangers of driving on flooded roadways, and reminds drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”
“Moving water is a very powerful force, and with all the rain we have had recently, it does not take much to flood the roadway,” he said.
