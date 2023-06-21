Part 3: The Johnny Frank Stephenson story continues

Part 3, continued from last week.
JF, raised by devout Christian parents and grandparents, practically in the shadow of the cross atop Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, was firmly rooted in faith before he ever got to NASA. “I have found at NASA that many are looking to answer the questions of why we exist and are we alone in the universe?” he said. “The thing with my faith is that I already understood why we existed because of the depth of my faith that was established at home and learning under folks like Brother Jackie Shelton,” he said firmly. Shelton was one of JF’s most loved and respected mentors. He still relies on advice Shelton gave him as a young man.
“My belief in creation was formed early in life. Our children’s foundational beliefs and values are most often established in the homes at an early age. That is also where natural curiosity is established and that’s why we at NASA want to reach kids early to tap into a curiosity and establish a love for math and science and the arts,” he explained.
That love and curiosity was also instilled in his two children. Ari and Daniel, both of whom work on Redstone Arsenal, making this the third generation of their family to do so. Johnny, Sr. and Betty Stephenson worked for the Department of Defense, JF works for NASA, as does Ari and Daniel works for a NASA contractor.
JF not only teaches at NASA, he started teaching Sunday School classes in 1986 at the age of 22 where he teamed with the Associate Pastor at Pleasant Grove in teaching the Newly Married Class and has continued to teach different classes as he grew older. He currently teaches the high school boys class at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where four generations of his family have worshipped.
His children, Ari and Daniel, were brought up much as he was, with the added benefit of some of his more creative notions about raising children. One instance of his clever approach was related by his daughter, Ari.
In an effort to encourage his young teenage children to read more and develop character, he came up with this creative initiative. “He offered us $100 for each book we read,” said Ari. “When we had accumulated enough money in an account he would let us buy a car when we turned 16.”
Now, that might sound like a lot of money for reading a book, and some kids might take advantage of that and include comic books and Little Golden Books and anything they could cram in quickly to the list, but JF made sure they read a wide range of topics and he had them tell him about what they’d read. They had to write a summary of what they learned from the book.
Ari loved to read and surprised her dad with this proposal as she was approaching her 16th birthday. “I want to buy your Explorer,” she started out, “I have checked to see what its worth and I have more money in my account than the cost of the car, so I can just pocket the extra money.” What could he say? He’d been out maneuvered by his own daughter. Pretty shrewd, huh? She profited by a few thousand dollars!
But the main takeaway she gets from her father is his relationship with the Lord.
“There was one big defining moment in my relationship with dad that changed the trajectory of my life at age 21,” said Ari thoughtfully. “I had been living life on my terms, making lots of mistakes, and not giving school or God the attention either deserved. Dad sat me down at the kitchen table with about ten pages worth of notes and after a couple of hours of talking through his bullet points, he asked me if I knew Jesus as my Savior and what I wanted out of life. I’ll never forget that conversation. It reminded me what truly mattered in life,” she said softly.
He has always been the leader in their home, and has always been exemplary in that position just as he has in his professional life.”
“One thing Dad has always told us when dealing with people is to “Touch the heart before asking for their hand,” meaning that we have to show people we care about them before asking them to follow us. He’s also always focused on the legacy that we leave and making a positive impact in the lives of those around us,” said Ari.
Both of his children have the upmost respect and admiration for their father. That’s a lot to say these days. He has led without being a bully, has shown compassion and humor, and has given them a pattern for life and marriage without making a big issue of it. He just led by example and hoped they were paying attention. They were.
His son, Daniel, is now working on the Arsenal, too. He doesn’t work in direct contact with his dad but he is near enough so that he can tell that other people in the field respect him, as well.
Daniel works for a contractor and was a part of the Artemis I Project on testing and then working on console for the flight while his Dad chaired the Source Evaluation Board (2007-2008) that successfully awarded a $1 billion contract to design, develop, and produce the Instrument Unit Avionics, used to provide guidance, navigation, and control hardware for the mission.
In Stephenson’s current position as Deputy Associate Administrator for Communications, he led the planning of all communication activities for that mission right up to launch. “I’m charged with the Space Act of 1958 to share the mission of NASA across the world and we did that touching individuals in 185 countries,” he said proudly.
His wife, Sonja, agrees with her children. She says that her husband never does anything without giving it a lot of thought. “And he always takes things to the next level,” she added.
The two of them have been together ever since typing class back in high school. Their whole family is active in church, the same church where they were married, where their kids learned to say the books of the Bible and were baptized, where the funerals of their loved ones were held and they are buried in cemeteries that are nearby. That might be the reason why they still chose to live in Moulton when they could easily have lived in Washington, and in fact did live there for a while when the children were very young. But it wasn’t home and they were happy to come back to their roots.
Sonja knows him well after all of these years and she can read the stress in his voice, see it in the way he carries himself. “When it gets bad he’ll suggest that we go for a walk or go up in the upstairs ‘gym’ that we converted from a guest room. That helps him to decompress,” she said. “Even when the stress is extreme, he keeps a calm demeanor, a soft, calm tone to his voice. Normally no one else would pick up on his stress level.”
His job requires a lot of travel, but not nearly as much as when their children were younger. Many times now she can go with him, and they both enjoy the time together.
She admires him for always including her in his decisions, and realized that trait early on in their relationship when he asked her to be in an exclusive relationship, “We referred to it back then as ‘Going steady,’” she laughed. “I realized when he asked that this was a really serious decision for him,” she said,” Even back then I knew how much thought he put into everything,” she said thoughtfully.
Likewise, she was included in the decision to move back home from D.C. “I loved D.C,” she says candidly. “But it was so good to be back home!”
She also admired the fact that he was involved in the lives of their children, including coaching them in softball, baseball and soccer.
As for their son, Daniel, he says that working on the Artemis mission was a very big project but he didn’t work directly with his dad, didn’t see him every day or always know when he was on site or what he was doing.
Daniel is on the technical side of the house while JF now works more on the executive side of the Agency.
“It was cool to have a hand in this project,” says Daniel. “I came on board in 2019, in time to see that launch.”
You will remember that this is the televised mission in which NASA successfully destroyed an asteroid for the first time.
To give you some prospective about where JF is in the pecking order of NASA, Daniel explains it like this, “There are about 18,000 employees in NASA, including contractors and Dad is probably in the top few.”
Daniel’s job requires that he look at test data, “There are thousands of tests and each one has to be checked. I was in the control room in Huntsville, in time for the launch,” he outlined the experience. “It was exhilarating!”
“I felt as if I was starting out at the highlight of my career,” he said. “Dad worked to start this project and he was at Kennedy Space Center for the launch.”
Daniel says that the most important thing his dad ever advised him about was leaving a legacy. “He always stressed that we should lead a Christ-centered life,” said Daniel. “He would say that it took a lifetime to build a reputation but only a moment to destroy it.”
According to his son, JF was a wonderful role model. “You can clearly see that he walks the walk rather than just talking the talk. He is someone that you’d want to model your life after.”
Daniel was not always obvious about it, like most children, but he watched his parents and it somehow soaked in. “They have a great marriage,” he says. “They never disagreed in front of us, rather they made it a point to always be united in what they expected of us.”
“I know that I want a marriage like theirs,” said Daniel. So he was listening and watching.
As JF reflects about his life and his career, he has this to say, “In thinking about the keys to my life, I don’t think it was one moment watching NASA or Star Wars or Captain Kirk. Instead, I somehow had a natural drive (probably instilled at home) to excel. I had a natural curiosity that I maintain to this day because I ask more questions than most at NASA. And the third thing that has helped me in life is the ability to pick up on things quickly and assimilate a lot of disparate data. That’s something my mom mentioned, Sonja has told me that, and the folks at work consistently tell me that I’ve processed the data more quickly than others.
In layman’s terms, this man can walk, talk, chew gum and head up an anti-asteroid team at the same time. Think of it this way; Johnny Frank Stephenson was several rungs above the real-life guys who were over the real-life guys portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton and Bruce Willis in the Si-Fi movie, “Armageddon”.
He started his career in engineering and it’s taken him on an adventurous ride across so many varied fields: engineer, business professional, project manager, strategist, and now the Agency’s highest ranking civil servant over all of Agency Communications.
“I’ve been blessed,” he says humbly.
When asked what he thought he’d done that will most impact humanity, he answered, “I’ve always told the folks who have worked for me and with me that our greatest legacy will not be in the size of the rocket we build or the success of the projects we execute; our greatest legacy will be in the lives we’ve touched. That’s the thing I’m most proud of – I’ve had the opportunity to work with people across the globe and to touch lives. I’ve had the opportunity to represent my family well. I’ve had the opportunity to represent Lawrence County, AL well. I have tried to represent my Lord well. I hope people will remember me because I cared passionately for what I did and for the teams that worked with me,” he concluded.
If you ever meet him you won’t automatically know what he’s done by anything he’ll say. In fact, if you casually ask where he works he’ll probably just say, “for NASA” and let it go at that.
