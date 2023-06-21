Part 3: The Johnny Frank Stephenson story continues

From left: Austin Dutton, Ari Dutton, J.F. Stephenson, Sonja Stephenson, Daniel Stephenson, and Hayden Stephenson.

Part 3, continued from last week.

 JF, raised by devout Christian parents and grandparents, practically in the shadow of the cross atop Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, was firmly rooted in faith before he ever got to NASA.  “I have found at NASA that many are looking to answer the questions of why we exist and are we alone in the universe?” he said. “The thing with my faith is that I already understood why we existed because of the depth of my faith that was established at home and learning under folks like Brother Jackie Shelton,” he said firmly. Shelton was one of JF’s most loved and respected mentors. He still relies on advice Shelton gave him as a young man. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.