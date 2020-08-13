City approves lighting projects for H.A. Alexander Park

By Chelsea Retherford
Staff Writer
Moulton ballfields at H.A. Alexander Park should tentatively open for games this fall after final construction is completed for lighting the fields.
In a special called meeting Monday night, council members awarded a $34,690 contract to Williams Electric and Line Construction for the lighting project—one of the final phases needed to open the ballfields for youth travel ball tournaments.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the special meeting was called to approve the contract so work could begin immediately.
Bids for construction were opened at City Hall last Thursday. Weatherwax said the council received two other bids, one for a $72,000 contract with S & G Waldrop, and the other for $59,887 with Harris Construction.
The expansion at H.A. Alexander Park began under the direction of former Parks and Recreation Director Jackie Burch, who first proposed the $1.4 million project to the council in 2015. The council opted to fund construction for the project in phases, using the city’s alcohol tax revenue, which brings in about $200,000 a year.
Moulton’s current Parks and Recreation Director Deangelo McDaniel, who started in the position in February following Burch’s retirement, said the fields should be open and ready for play by late September as long as construction plans run smoothly.
He and Weatherwax said installation for the light poles should begin at the park this Thursday.
In Monday night’s meeting, council members also approved a lease agreement of $238,900 with Musco Finance for lighting materials for the project. Weatherwax said the 10-year lease for materials also offers a paid-in-full option at the end of the first year without additional interest or any penalties.
City Accountant Emily Farris said alcohol tax revenue would be earmarked for the annual lease payments.
