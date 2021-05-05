Moulton woman arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

A Moulton woman was arrested by local police for drug possession following a traffic stop on Alabama 157 Saturday, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Officers Casey Baker and Tim Owens initiated a traffic stop at the AL-157 and Thomas Street intersection when they discovered the driver, Maggie Elizabeth Cross, 34, of 311 Paine Avenue, was in possession of a medication for which she had no prescription.
Officers also found “numerous pills that were identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride,” which were contained in a plastic wrapper, the report said.
Cross was not able to produce prescriptions for any of the pills in her possession, according to the report. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to the Lawrence County Jail.
