CPR saves a life

Two weeks ago, for a terrifying few minutes, a mother lost her son.
A five-year old boy was at a baseball party in Moulton with his mother and brother. They were swimming in the above-ground pool with several other kids. His mother stood with a friend, Aeriel MacPhee, on the deck by the pool, watching and talking.
She saw her son floating on a pool noodle, facedown, looking into the water. And as the seconds passed, he didn’t raise his head.
She called to the kids in the pool to check on him. One lifted his head. His face was blue.
The mom and her friend immediately jumped into the pool. MacPhee reached him first. She carried him to the edge, and the coach and a parent lifted him out and laid him on the ground. Frantic, panicked voices called, “Who knows CPR?”
She did. As MacPhee rounded the deck and hurried down the steps, she hoped someone else would answer. But no one did. So she reached him, dropped down, and started chest compressions.
One round in. Two minutes gone. His mouth was locked shut. The coach wrestled with his jaw, trying to pry it open.
Two rounds in. The coach succeeded, but the boy’s tongue was stuck in his throat. He reached in and pulled it out, and water and puke sprayed out. His eyes didn’t open. His chest didn’t rise.
Three rounds in. Five minutes gone.
Four rounds. “This isn’t working,” she despaired. Her arms trembled from exertion. She felt his thin ribs bend beneath her hands.
Five rounds. Eight minutes. And he was still.
But then he screamed, and water spewed from his mouth. They rolled him on his side, and his eyes opened.
MacPhee cried and hugged him, then his mother pulled him into her arms. He whimpered and didn’t speak.
They sang to him and talked to him, trying to keep him awake. But he shut his eyes… then opened them. Shut them… then opened.
The ambulance pulled in, sirens blaring. They lifted him into the back, and his mother followed.
The boy was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital. He stayed awake, and he started talking. He was transferred to Huntsville Hospital, where he spent the night. After a bevy of tests and examinations, he was released.
Many families in similar situations have experienced a different outcome. According to the Red Cross, drowning is the second cause of unintentional injury-related death among kids aged one to 14. The National Drowning Prevention Alliance states approximately 4,000 people will die from drowning in 2023. Among child drownings, 23 percent occur at a family gathering; 88 percent occur with at least one adult present; and they can happen in less than a minute.
The boy’s family was prepared. He had a floating device in the pool. His mother was watching. Yet, despite their awareness, it was only because of MacPhee’s training that he is alive.
“We didn’t see anything distress-wise or that he was drowning,” MacPhee said. “Nobody ever knows when it might happen.
“It happens a lot more than anyone would know of. I’d encourage people to just take a CPR class – even if you never use it, they’re not expensive – just to be prepared because you don’t want to be in that situation and not be able to act or help – if it’s your own child or anybody’s.”
CPR classes can be registered for at RedCross.org. Most are available online for under $40 and can be taken at one’s convenience.
MacPhee was supposed to be somewhere else that day; she wasn’t supposed to be at the party. But thank God she was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.