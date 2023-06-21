CPR saves a life

Two weeks ago, for a terrifying few minutes, a mother lost her son. 

A five-year old boy was at a baseball party in Moulton with his mother and brother. They were swimming in the above-ground pool with several other kids. His mother stood with a friend, Aeriel MacPhee, on the deck by the pool, watching and talking.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.