It’s time to dream big, hone your pitch, and get started on the next great business endeavor in North Alabama!
The regional planning organization Launch2035, in conjunction with Singing River Trail, is pleased to announce the inaugural Singing River Trail Launch Tank business competition. Winners will receive up to $20,000 in cash in addition to resources from business support agencies from across the region. The Singing River Trail Launch is a Shark Tank-style event for regional entrepreneurs.
The Singing River Trail Launch Tank is open to aspiring and existing entrepreneurs residing within the eight counties encompassed by the Singing River Trail footprint, including Jackson, Marshall, Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Lawrence, Lauderdale, and Colbert counties.
“The Singing River Trail Launch Tank is a demonstration of the true power and potential of regionalism. The support and collaboration offered through the inaugural event’s planning committee will make all the difference in how we can provide entrepreneurs in every corner of North Alabama an opportunity to participate in shaping our community’s culture and economy,” said John Joseph IV, Launch2053 Entrepreneurship Chair.
“This is your chance to be part of something bigger, something that makes a positive difference, and like Singing River Trail, something that we all can be proud of as we work together to make North Alabama a better place to live, work and play in,” said John Kvach, Executive Director of the Singing River Trail. “Our vision is to have as many of Launch Tank’s winners connected to the trail as possible.”
Business ideas submitted may be for new or existing businesses of any type in the North Alabama region.
Winners will be awarded a cash prize and business support resources from regional organizations and agencies, including Decatur-Morgan County Entrepreneurial Center, Urban Machine, Shoals Business Incubator, Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Marshall County Economic Development Council, TARCOG, and Business Council of Alabama.
The program is sponsored by Booz Allen Hampton.
To learn more and apply, visit: http://launch2035.org/launch-tank.
