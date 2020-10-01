Lawrence County employees will receive a 2% cost-of-living raise after commissioners approved the county’s fiscal 2021 budget in a special meeting last Thursday.
County Administrator Heather Dyar said the raises, step increases for county departments and a 5.5% increase in health insurance premiums will come from the county’s general fund. Despite COVID-19, Dyar says the pandemic has generated higher sales tax revenue for the area, which was good news for the county’s general fund.
Dyar said the county saw an increase of about 7% in local sales tax revenue in 2020 despite COVID-19. She and accountant Mechelle Graham said tax revenue for the county could exceed $1 million because county residents are shopping close to home during the pandemic.
Graham said $930,000 in sales tax is projected in the budget, and ad valorem taxes are estimated to generate $3.3 million. She said the employees’ cost-of-living raise will cost the county about $104,000 with nearly $62,000 coming out of the general fund.
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said he was proud to see “some light at the end of the tunnel,” when the raises were announced Thursday.
“We’ve always had to cut, but for the first time in a long time we can think about adding back,” Burch said. “It’s been six or seven years since we’ve even been able to consider giving a raise.”
He said monthly meetings with department heads to discuss finances have been integral in getting the general fund on solid ground. The general fund took a hit when International Paper closed in March 2014, eliminating 1,100 jobs and dramatically reducing property tax payments to the county. The county general fund has struggled ever since.
Though budget discussions trended positively for most of the meeting, commissioners were still reluctant to approve several requests from department heads, including the request to hire two additional employees for Sheriff Max Sanders’ department.
In a regular meeting last week, Sanders asked the commissioners to consider allowing him to hire one deputy and a jailer for his department under the new budget, fearing jail population could rise again as pandemic fears begin to quell.
“It is what it is,” Sanders said when he was told his requests weren’t in the 2021 budget.
“I have to ask for it or I know I won’t get it. The money’s not in there, I guess,” he said. “I know the commission has a tough job. It’s not personal, it’s just business.” Even though all of his budget requests were not fulfilled, Sanders said Dyar is doing “an excellent job” getting finances in order.
Commission Chairman Kyle Pankey said the commission may revisit the budget requests in six months.
The commissioners passed a $6.737 million general fund revenue budget at the special meeting that includes a $368,000 carryover from fiscal 2020. Anticipated expenditures are $6.709 million, according to county accountants. Graham said sales tax and ad valorem revenue accounted for $3.253 million of the budget. The largest expenditure is $2.254 million for the sheriff’s budget.
The total revenue budget including income from state and federal agencies as well as transfers from jail fees, 911, aging, and domestic violence funds is $14.585 million. Total budgeted expenses are $14.362 million.
In last week’s meeting, commissioners also voted 4-0 on a 5-year contract with Dyar worth $80,000 a year beginning the first day of fiscal 2021. She was currently making $69,000 in her position annually.
“Everything starts with our administrator,” Burch said. “She’s brought stability to this county. Her work with the budget and always being firm with us, she’s gotten us where we are today.”
Dyar became a county employee in 2012 and was appointed administrator in May 2017.
In other business, commissioners voted to lease a property from the City of Moulton at $1 per year. The property lies between the former Electrical Outlet store and Joe Wheeler Membership Electric Cooperative’s Moulton facility on Big Nance Street.
The commission plans to use the site to store voting machines and county vehicles. Previously the voting machines were kept in the former transportation building on Court Street, which was sold for $180,000 in August.
