Moulton officer treated for minor injuries following Monday crash

A Moulton Police officer received minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident on Alabama 157 Monday afternoon. The officer was responding to an emergency call at the time of the incident, according to a report from Police Chief Craig Knight.
The officer was traveling east on Court Street in a 2021 Police Dodge Charger just before the accident. Knight said the officer was following department protocols with his emergency lights and siren active.
While traveling through the Court Street and AL-157 intersection, the police vehicle was struck by a white 2015 Ford F-250 pickup truck, Knight said. Both vehicles were disabled from damage from the impact.
The officer was transported to Lawrence Medical Center where he was treated and released for minor injuries. The driver of the Ford truck was not injured in the accident, according to the report.
Alabama State Troopers are investigating.
