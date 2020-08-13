Census response ends in September

Alabama residents have less than a month to fill out their 2020 Census, and with billions of dollars in federal funding and at least one congressional seat at stake, the state continues its push to ensure everyone responds by the deadline.
After altering its schedule in April and extending the response deadline to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Census Bureau announced last week that it had pushed its deadline back up to Sept. 30, which means all self-response options will close on that date.
The Census Bureau began in-home visits this week to households that have not yet responded to the census, and Alabama declared a second "All Count Day," on Aug. 12, pushing for businesses to ensure all its employees had responded to the census by that time.
As of Wednesday, the Census Bureau reported a 60.9 percent response rate from Alabama, and data showed 63.7 percent of Lawrence County households had responded.
The United States Census is conducted every 10 years nationwide, and residents are required by law to participate.
According to the Census Bureau, the distribution of $13 billion in federal funds, grants, and support to the state's counties and communities are based on the census data, and these funds are spent on schools, healthcare, hospitals, roads and other vital programs across Alabama.
Responses collected in the census are compiled with information from other homes to produce statistics, which never identifies a census participant or any person listed in their home.
It typically takes less than 10 minutes to complete the census form online, according to the census website. Census takers may preview the questions online at 2020census.gov, and participants may fill the survey out online using a computer, tablet or smartphone.
Census takers may also choose to respond by calling 844-330-2020. Phone lines are open every day from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Time.
For more information or answers to frequently asked questions, visit www.2020census.gov.
