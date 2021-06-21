1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Hatton Monday; all lanes reopened

One person was flown to an area hospital with unknown injuries following a single-vehicle crash, which saw a portion of Alabama 157 closed in Hatton for most of Monday morning, according to authorities.
The crash occurred on Alabama 157 near the County Road 148 intersection around 6:30 a.m. when a tractor-trailer, traveling towards Florence, left the roadway and overturned in an embankment, according to Moulton Fire Chief Ryan Jolly.
He said Moulton Fire Department was called to assist Hatton Volunteer Fire & Rescue in “one of the most difficult extrications” he had seen in his career as a first responder.
“When we got there, we realized pretty quickly we were going to need help to get the victim out of the truck,” Jolly said. “The vehicle left the road and went down into an embankment about 100 yards or so. It was just so complex. The biggest thing we faced was stabilizing the vehicle, and there was no good place for us to make entry from.”
Jolly said an air evacuation team from Muscle Shoals responded to transport the victim, whose name has not been released. The severity of his injuries is unknown.
Jolly said Chalybeate Volunteer Fire Department, Florence Fire & Rescue and Muscle Shoals Fire Department were also called to assist with the accident that saw north and southbound lanes closed on Alabama 157.
All four lanes were reopened to traffic around 9:45 a.m. He said first responders continued clearing debris and working cleanup in the area around 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.