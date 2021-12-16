Hatton’s eighth annual Christmas Parade honored and benefited local resident Allison Jones, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in February and was selected to serve as the 2021 Hatton Parade grand marshal.
Each year the Hatton parade committee chooses one recipient to be honored at the annual event, and though the parade committee charges no fees for parade participants, donations are accepted to help the recipient or their family through the holiday season.
Hatton sisters and parade organizers, Taffy Johnson, Tracy Parker and Tara McAbee, began organizing the parade about eight years ago. They decided then that entry donations from parade participants would be used to pay it forward to a deserving member of their small town.
This year, the community nominated Jones, who will start five to six weeks of radiation treatments later this month.
“I have been blessed by so many family and friends that have reached out and helped us throughout this journey,” Jones said. “I can never thank everyone enough for everything that has been done for me and my family, I can only hope God will richly bless them.”
Jones, who works as a recovery room nurse for surgical patients, was diagnosed with breast cancer after finding a lump during a self-check while she was at home battling COVID in October of 2020.
“I had it checked and was told not to worry; it was just a cyst and to keep a watch on the area. My aunt and grandmother had battled breast cancer, so I didn't feel I should shrug it off,” Jones said. “By January, the area increased in size and changed shape, so I had a biopsy. On Feb. 11, 2021, I was diagnosed with cancer of the left breast.”
Jones opted for bilateral mastectomies—which would be followed by 10 years of medicine—but during her March 18 surgery, the physician found the cancer had spread to Jones’ lymph nodes. The surgeon removed the lymph nodes and Jones’ treatment plan was altered to include chemotherapy and radiation.
“I had to stop working in March and haven't been able to go back to work yet,” Jones said.
Parade organizers said funds raised through the Hatton Christmas Parade will go towards Jones’ medical expenses accrued during her time off work.
The parade, held on Sunday, Dec. 5, raised $1,515 for Jones and her family, organizers said.
Those who were unable to attend the parade but would like to contribute may still do so, the sisters added.
“If anyone would like to give a donation, feel free to make that donation at Salon 101. Thanks to everyone for the support you have provided this year!” Checks should be made payable to Allison Jones, parade organizers added.
