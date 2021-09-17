Lawrence County Schools will continue enforcing a countywide mask mandate until Sept. 24.
In a special called meeting Friday morning, school board members extended the mask mandate, which went into effect on Aug. 26 due to a resurgence in positive COVID cases and exposures within the school system. The mandate requires face coverings to be worn inside all campus facilities.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said masks are not required outdoors or if students and staff remain six feet apart. A state health mandate had already required masks on public transportation including school buses.
“The evidence is in the numbers,” Smith said during the virtual board meeting on Friday. “As soon as we started the mask mandate, (positive case) numbers began trending down. As of Wednesday, (the number of positive COVID case numbers) are the best they’ve been since the start of the school year.”
Smith said the board doesn’t plan to extend the mask mandate beyond Sept. 24 as long as case numbers remain favorable and the spread of the virus remains under control within the school system. He said extending the mandate one more week should help the number of positive cases drop further.
“We are charged with keeping our kids in school, and I know we all want to keep our children in school,” he added.
District 1 Board member Christine Garner went on record urging students who are eligible for the COVID vaccination to get their shots.
“Getting our kids vaccinated is very important,” she said. “The only way we’re going to stop the spread of this virus is to get everyone vaccinated, and the fact that so many kids are getting sick now—it scares me.”
Smith agreed Lawrence County Schools are seeing higher rates of students testing positive this school year as compared to 2020.
“When a kid gets sick, we are seeing a number of kids in close contact getting infected. Last year, we might have had only three or four in close contact getting sick. Now about half are getting sick,” he said in the August board meeting.
According to health officials including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 Delta variant has an increased transmissibility compared to other variants and more readily infects children.
On Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 77 positive cases for Lawrence County in the past seven days, bringing the number of total cases for the county to 4,040. COVID-related deaths among Lawrence County residents rose to 101 last week, according to ADPH data.
According to the ADPH Vaccine Distribution Dashboard, a little more than 40% of Lawrence County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine. Of Lawrence County’s population of 32,924, just more than 10,800 residents were considered fully vaccinated as of Friday.
Statewide, ADPH data showed 1.9 million Alabamians are fully vaccinated.
