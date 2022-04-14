Authorities seized about 12 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested three Florence men in Lawrence County last week following a lengthy investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and partnering agencies.
Leading up to the arrests, agents with the Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unit collected information alongside multiple agencies including the North Alabama HIDTA Task Force (NADTF) in Huntsville, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation revealed large amounts of meth traveling through the Alabama 20 corridor into Lawrence County. Investigators and deputies conducted multiple traffic stops in Hillsboro on Thursday, April 7, which led to the three arrests and drug seizure, the report said.
Roderick Deshawn Tucker, 28, Rickey Lynn Williams, 28, and Lamarcus Dawayne Ricks Jr., 19, each of Florence, were arrested for trafficking in methamphetamine and booked into the Lawrence County Jail, according to the report.
Agents seized more than 11 pounds of meth, 100 Oxycodone pills, a firearm and $6,800 cash.
The major drug bust was a “joint effort to combat the upsurge of illegal narcotics entering the county,” the Sheriff’s report states.
The investigation included agents and investigators with the NADTF, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, the Lawrence VICE Unit, Lawrence Sheriff’s criminal investigators and patrol division, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region E and F Drug Task Force, and the Hillsboro Police Department.
