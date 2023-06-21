County fireworks shows start this weekend

Three community fireworks shows will be held over the next two weekends as Lawrence County starts its Independence Day celebrations a little early.
Grimes Fireworks will host their annual Grimes Fireworks Show this Saturday at their store, located at 1509 County Road 231, Moulton.
The show will start at 9:00 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring their families and friends, take a chair, and arrive early to enjoy the evening before the launch.
The free event will welcome several local food vendors, including On Thin Ice, Effie D’s, and El Palomino. There will be free water, music, and a raffle for $200 of fireworks.
It’s the 13th iteration of the show. Roughly 4,000 attended last year.
Eric Grimes, owner of Grimes Fireworks, said volunteers are essential to the event’s success.
“Without volunteer help,” Grimes said, “We could not do this show.”
Anyone interested in volunteering can message the Grimes Fireworks Facebook page. All volunteers get 30 percent off purchases from Grimes Fireworks.
On Sunday, the Lawrence County Dream Center will host their seventh community fireworks show at the Town Creek ballpark. The free event will start at 6:00 p.m. The fireworks will start at dark.
Visitors should bring a chair or a blanket. Food trucks will be on site, along with a bounce house, face painting, craft tents, and music.
“It started out just as our church fireworks show,” organizer Sonia Hallmark said. “It got to where it was large enough that we were doing it at Town Creek park, and the community just started to come and watch it.”
Next Saturday, July 1, is the annual Courtland fireworks show at Roy Coffee Park. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. The show will start at dark.
Visitors should bring a chair or a blanket. Admission is free. Concessions will be available to purchase.
The Hazlewood Lyrical Dance Team will perform at 6:15 p.m., Liz Horton will sing the national anthem at 6:30, Richard and David Thompson will play at 6:45, and Matt Prater will take the stage at 7:30.
A gas grill will be raffled off prior to the show.
The event, organized by the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee, has been held for over 30 years. The fireworks are organized and launched by Charles Morgan Fireworks.
“It’s just a good family event,” said Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.