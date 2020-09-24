Musical Memories; Lawrence County’s History in Music “Life in the Chord of G; Lawrence County’s Musical Legends”

There are some instruments that are too large to handle easily. The piano was usually a stationary instrument until the electronic keyboard came along. Drums and other large instruments took time to set up and the big bass had to be handled carefully so as not to damage an expensive piece of equipment. Sometimes this meant hours of setting up and tearing down, requiring stage hands to help facilitate a gig or a concert.
One instrument that could easily be transported, required no help from anyone else to move, and was not an expense or one that required constant tuning was the human voice. This, beyond any other musical instrument you can name, has always been one of the most important components of music. Sure, you can have classical instrumental music that has genius in its composition; Bach and Beethoven are prime examples. Their music can transport people into an almost hypnotic state, but a human voice can, with or without instruments to back it up, tell stories of love and loneliness, war and heroism, faith and freedom, and any element the human condition. Songwriters and singers are the added element that give instruments the ability to describe an emotion, record history, add fun and lightheartedness or describe heartache, fear, hope, joy and the whole array of human emotions into a two or three minute sonnet, or love song that can bring a listener to tears. In the words of Lawrence County songwriter Bill Terry, “There’s an old saying, “If you listen to a country song backwards you’ll get your wife and your dog back.”
Many songwriters and singers from this part of the world started out on the small stages of local churches. Some of them were practically just out of diapers when they stood on stage and sang along with their siblings, learning harmony seemingly by proximity to their older sisters or brothers.
Mike Gillespie and Gerry Don Delashaw were two of those children. They probably heard the beat of an old drum or the resonance of an organ while in the womb, their mothers sitting on a hard wooden pew tapping time with their toes and clapping along with the beat as they listened to ‘that old time religion’ on Sunday mornings.
It isn’t surprising that children who grew up in church went on to form some of the most requested members of gospel, country and rock groups, bands, soloists and four part harmony quartets. A good singer can bring a crowd to their feet or have them in tears the way nothing else can.
Both Gillespie and Delashaw were singing onstage at an early age. They seemed to develop their voices as they grew older under the tutelage of ministers of music and from one local teacher, Mr. Herbert Leigh, who taught Glee Club for as long as most of us can recall. There were several others mentioned in this series who also remember singing with the Glee Club as part of what developed their adult voices.
Mr. Leigh would frequently pull some of the best vocal students from the regular Glee Club to be part of a special unit that sang at area funerals. “I’ll never forget being part of his Black Book of 20 students who would travel with him to sing at funerals,” said Gillespie. “One that I’ll never forget was for Lawrence County’s first Viet Nam War casualty, Ray Rhodes.”
Gillespie always sang gospel. He was the lead singer in several groups, most recently The Cross Ties, who were an often requested, extremely talented ensemble of musicians and singers in the past several years. Gillespie is another of those gifted with being able to sing without benefit of sheet music. He attended Midway Church of Christ as a child. It was there that he learned to sing harmony. “I also had sisters who sang at home all the time,” he said. “But most of my knowledge of four-part harmony came from being in the Glee Club. The students in the Black Book of 20 all sang harmony.”
“I think harmony can be learned,” said Gillespie, “But, I also consider it a natural gift.”
Gillespie was also involved with various choirs in local churches, and sang with many quartets over the years.
Delashaw began singing on stage at the age of five or six. His dad, Willie Delashaw, was a preacher at the Church of God at Speake. It was the elder Delashaw who taught his young son the first guitar chords, G, C and D. “I played along with Porter Wagner, Flat and Scruggs and the Osborn Brothers on TV each Saturday afternoon,” he said.
As his talent matured, Delashaw learned to accompany himself on a used Fender guitar. He sang “Hang on Sloopy,” “Sloop John B” and other soft rock hits of the day. In the fifth grade he and Donnie Jarrett won the MMS talent contest singing, “Wooly Bully” by Sam the Sham and the Pharoahs.
When he got to high school, his talent as a singer was recognized by a member of the LCHS marching band, who just happened to be his neighbor in the Midway Community. Don Shelton was the Drum Major for the band in the late ‘60s when Delashaw first showed an interest in singing country and rock songs. “Being in the LCHS band put me in contact with musicians that made up The Sound Generation band. That band was somewhat unique because we had horns,” Delashaw explained. Band members were Tommy Reynolds, on saxophone, Don Shelton on guitar, and drummer Mike Zills. It also included Harry Zills on trumpet, Jimmy Roberson, keyboard, David Roberson, on bass. They were all members of the LCHS band. Delashaw sang lead and played guitar. He was about 14 at the time. They became a popular dance band for parties, sock hops, proms and the like.
“Don Shelton was my idol,” he laughed. “I was hanging onto his coattails, literally.”
Delashaw was also a member of the LCHS Glee Club, and attributes his appreciation of music to that experience. “We went all over the county with Mr. Leigh, even to Bryce Hospital in Tuscaloosa twice.”
“So much goes into music,” said Delashaw. “Some people are born with talent, vocal, pitch, instruments, etc., but timing-timing is everything.”
“You have to learn timing,” he stressed. “Once you have the sound, that never quite suits you, you want crowd response! When they dig what is being done, you feed off of that. You can play in the cold or hot, play all night long.”
And Delashaw did indeed play all night long on many occasions, and with many groups. So many that one band finally started calling themselves, STC, (Subject to Change) because they were never sure exactly who was going to show up to sit in for another musician. “This was probably the best band I ever played with,” he said. “It was the best vocal group because of the harmonizing skills of Porter Dutton, Jr. and Michelle West. They made my part sound better,” he said. Like a lot of musicians, Delashaw sang with groups that loved music, and money was secondary. One of the most talented musicians he ever had the pleasure of playing with is Porter Dutton, Jr., who also comes from a big family of talented musicians.
Tommy Reynolds, who played saxophone with the Sound Generation, (above) was another LCHS band member. Before that, though, he remembers his Grandma Lora playing gospel music in her living room. “She played by ear but Momma wanted me to be able to read music and grandma couldn’t teach me, so, I listened to music from Buddy Holly, the Everly Brothers, Little Richard, The Coasters, and the AM radio rotation. The songs sounded different and the songs sounded the same. I needed to find out why,” said an inquisitive Reynolds.
“There was a black church down our dirt road and on Sundays I’d sneak down there, passed the copperheads in the creek just to let the sound move over me,” he recalled. “To this day I don’t sing in church. I listen as the music lifts to the heights and swoops to rise again. The Bible emphasizes the singing and music in heaven and I can understand completely.”
Reynolds hardly noticed the cars and tractors going by in the Christmas parades until a marching band would pass. His mom often noticed him marching in place as they went by.
“On radio came Boots Randolph with “Yakkety Sax” and there was no hope for me; I just had to play sax,” he said. “So I traded a rusty motorcycle for an electric guitar and amplifier from Sears.”
In second grade, Reynolds spent recess studying the chord diagrams from the method book he’d cram into his back pocket. Real musical training would have to wait until seventh grade and when he joined the Austin band under Director Bill Brunner. “I learned alto sax from him,” said Reynolds.
In eighth grade Reynolds moved to Chalybeate and went to LCHS for eighth grade.
“They had a new baritone sax that I got to play in the Alabama Red Band which made me one of the top 100 bari- sax players in the country.LCHS bought a bassoon and I switched to that.” But it was classical music that taught him structure and how to really listen to music.
“When garage bands came along, their personnel roster was fluid and it was hard to keep track of who was in what band this week,” he chuckled. “I played guitar because a sax just got drowned out amongst the electric guitars. Sometimes a sax would come out for something down-tempo like ‘Sloop John B,’ but it went back to the case soon as that was over.”
Reynolds attended concerts by the Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, the Beach Boys, The Who, and the Grateful Dead. “When psychedelic music came along it made total sense to me musically. What scared me was that I never took drugs but the music moved me; Jimi Hendrix was transformative. I was crushed when he died.”
“My contemporaries like Larry Smith, Rod Wallace, Faron Weeks, Harry Zills, and Phillip Boyles tread the emotional part of music. Given my more classical background, I searched technique, to get the music to sound the way we wanted. A G-chord is a G-chord, but there are a million different ways to shape a chord and each gives the music a slightly different tambre,” Reynolds explained. “Smith and I would spend hours hovering over a record player (yes, that long ago) and move the needle to play the same couple of notes over and over until we understood why the note had its flavor and color.”
“An architect has the vision for a building but the construction foreman has to make the design real. That’s what we learned, how to assemble the brick and mortar of music,” he said.
Jerry Parker of Jerry’s Record Ranch started a small studio in Decatur to make some vanity disc. “Phillip Boyles and I rounded up some players like David Robertson (who later played baritone sax on some Aretha Franklin tracks) and then spent hours and hours in the studio trying this and that, to get it just right,” Reynolds outlined. “We’d gotten the studio at a fixed price per song and we abused that by making endless changes upon changes. In retrospect we were acting a lot like the Beatles did when they made the Sergeant Pepper album. So we had the method down pat, only we didn’t get the same success as they did.” “Say You Love Me” from that album was a local hit.
Along came matrimony and responsibility and Tommy’s music career came to an end. “I lost touch with Smith and the guys for about 50 years or so. Designing computers took over my life,” he lamented. “But I am proud of the paths my fellow musicians have trod. Perhaps my musical insight has aided them, if so I am humbled. If not, it was a blast in its own right.”
“It’s amazing how much music you can wring out of a G-, C-, D-chord progression. It’s called the 60s, The 70s,” he said. “All in all, music has given me the best excuse about my dancing. See, while all you folk were learning to dance, we were on stage learning to play. No wonder I never learned to dance,” he laughed.
Ron Moats is one of the musicians who worked with people discussed previously in these chronicles, as far back as where we began, with Wilson Hood. Moats’ name kept popping up every time someone else was interviewed. He played with bands from Hatton, and all over Lawrence County. Moats was only in the third grade when he was recruited to play in the high school band. By the time he was in the fourth grade, he was playing trumpet. His tutor was Carol Royer Brown. Around that time someone thought he needed to take a music test. He scored off the chart with perfect score in pitch, a trait that is highly unusual and much valued in musical circles. Band Director, Bobby Chad Vaughn, had the youngster on third string on trumpet, French horn and Tuba by the time he was in the fifth grade. Moats liked the trumpet best because it was more versatile, and not nearly as heavy.
He also started marching with the older students. “I was the runt on the field,” Moats laughed.
But in the eighth grade, just when everything was going well, he had to have goiter surgery on his throat. A tracheotomy was performed, causing him to have to give up playing the trumpet. By that time he got back to school the band had lost its director, and Drum Major Larry Lang was heading up the group. When Moats returned to the field he was a little lost. “Just watch what Bobby Smith does,” Lang instructed. And it all worked out somehow.
He would remain with the band until he graduated in 1965. He took piano lessons for a year while in college and in 1969 he bought his first set of drums and began playing with Wilson Hood. The band did lots of benefits and it was a good means of advertising. Moats remained with Hood for two or three years before leaving in 1975 to join with Larry Smith and some others in a band called “Third Rock From the Sun.”
By 1972 they had hit the road, moving outside of Lawrence County and gaining experience in doing shows at larger venues. “We played for a music company from Tupelo, Mississippi, doing one or two road shows a month and opening for Ernie Ashworth from the Grand Ole Opry,” said Moat. “His big hit was, “Talk Back Trembling Lips.” He was a tall, lanky, blond guy and he wore a yellow sequined costume with big red lips on it,” laughed Ron. “Very country!”
The band also played with Bill Anderson, Bill Carlisle and a guy by the name of Bill Monroe. Ron played right along with Monroe on banjo and mandolin, even though Monroe hadn’t expected him to be able to keep up. He also played with Little Jimmy Dickens in Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and Missouri.
“We played benefits for fire and police departments,” he said. “The band at that time was the Playmates, and its members were Wilson Hood, Edward Hood, James Lee White, and Dempsey Hood as lead singer and guitar and me on drums. This band was what is now called Rockabilly,” said Moats. “We played at Fort Smith, Arkansas, in a big auditorium, wearing shades because of the hot spot lights. Wilson took off on lead, he kept jumping around because it was hot and he could barely see, and the crowd went wild. We all wore matching Western outfits. This lasted for about a year.”
After that ended, Moats lost no time in hooking up with the “Main Street Band,” a move which proved good for another 10 or 12 years. Band members Larry Hurst, Stanley Steadman, Kenny Bradford, and Pat Kelly on organ, along with Randy Summers and Ron Moats practiced behind Hurst’s house every Tuesday night for years. The band played gigs at Joe Wheeler Resort, did free Christmas shows, and played at country clubs in Decatur, Huntsville, Florence, Russellville and the Shoals.
Several years passed. Eventually a female singer by the name of Angela Harper asked them to play on a CD she and her brother were cutting. They eventually won a contest and were joined by John Stokes, who had played with Roy Orbison, for five or six years. Ron sat in for his drummer. About that time Ron began to suffer from a distinct ringing in his ears, probably caused from the vibration of his drums. “It didn’t help that I sat between the lead guitarist and the bass player,” he laughed. His thumbs would also lock up sometimes. People don’t usually think of playing music as being physically detrimental to your body, but in some cases it is. Carpeltunnel is another frequent malady associated with drum, piano and guitar playing.
“We never got home until 2-3:00 a.m., so eventually, as my wife and kids came along and started requiring more attention, I finally stopped playing for a while,” he said.
During his time in the music business, Ron Moats had the opportunity to play with some of the best musicians around here, including Jackie Wright from Hatton, and Rudy Terry from Moulton. “Wright could play anything, he pulled some drumming skills out of a hat that I’d never seen. His music was talking to me and mine was answering back,” he said of Wright’s abilities.
“I knew when I was in the third grade and stood on the side of the street watching the band go by in a parade that’s what I wanted to do in life,” he mused. “My first set of drums once belonged to Pat Boone, I got them in the classified ads for $300. That probably started me out on the right path,” Moats concluded.
Rod Wallace is another versatile musician who began his musical journey as a member of the LCHS band. Even before that, he was exposed to music, good music. “Gordon Terry used to set up in my grandfather’s living room,” Wallace chuckled.
He got his first guitar at the age of 12. “Affordable guitars weren’t easy to play,” he explained, but he wasn’t concerned because at that point in his life he thought he’d break out of Moulton by playing professional ball.
It was on the ballfield that he met a guy who would become a lifelong friend and fellow musician. “Larry Smith was so artistic, he could draw, and he was different, which probably contributed to our friendship,” laughed Wallace.
The guys, including Smith’s younger brother, Lynn, often stayed in Smith’s grandfather’s garage. They sowed the seeds of what would become careers in music, something that eludes most garage band members.
Wallace and Smith both played in the LCHS band, that’s where they learned to read music. “I joined the band so that I could wear my hair long,” Wallace admitted.
They really learned how to play in dance halls later in their lives, after graduating from high school. In the early ‘80s they had the opportunity to move to Dallas where they played swing, which required them to learn about 10 times more chords that Alabama music required. “But those bars were hands on the best places to learn,” said Wallace. They learned from a host of other musicians along the way, including Tommy Allsop, who was Buddy Holly’s manager. “He also taught Waylon Jennings how to play the guitar,” said Wallace. Back home in Alabama, Wallace also met Jimmy Johnson who started Muscle Shoals Sound and recorded the Rolling Stones. “Most all of these people are kind and very easy to talk to,” he said.
Since they had to play music in order to keep the lights on, the band, Kinfolk, began to work on the road for a guy by the name of Kenny Bernstein, who owned a chain of bars called the Chelsea Street. “He was from NYC, and he liked the outlaw beat of Jerry Jeff Walker and those guys, so he moved to College Station, Tx. and opened his chain of clubs there,” said Wallace.
Kinfolk, consisting of Larry and Lynn Smith, Wallace and Joe Chrisler from Town Creek, lived in a garage for six months, traveling to places like Albuquerque, and environs, staying a month in each city before moving on. “Jim Hazle and Ed Canada came out there and joined us about that time,” Wallace recalled.
The band fell apart but Wallace settled in Hurst, Tx., where he continued to be involved in music. “I followed this guy around who was always joining and quitting bands, when he quit, I’d be there to get his job,” Wallace laughed.
All of this exposed him to many well-known artists of the day. People like Tanya Tucker would sit in with the bands he was playing with. He picked up more experience with each gig. One man who influenced him along the way was John Mayhall, who had played with Eric Clapton and Fleetwood Mac. Other musicians that passed through his life were members of Elvis’ band, some of the cast of Hee Haw, and David Crosby, David Gatlin, and Buddy Whittington who played on a Leon Russell album and many others.
“The sound at that time was sort of like gospel meets ZZ Topp,” he explained. “Kinda like where blues meets gospel. The melody and lyrics are the driver, to all music, which threads throughout all genders, races and religions.”
Sitting in with so many bands taught him to play in time with practically any type of music and with any group of musicians.
Over the years his style has changed. Wallace will tell you quickly that he is now a born again Christian, but that it wasn’t always that way. His life and his musical style have evolved along the way. Finally there came a time when he realized he was just helping the bars to sell alcohol, so he got away from that scene.
“Now I know why I do what I do,” he said recently. “The enjoyment feeds itself, I can sit all by myself and play acoustic guitar, but all of the entertainers that I worked with showed me how to play any style.” It also taught him the basics of being a good musician, showing up early, and gaining a reputation for having a good work ethic. “I once played chasing that dollar to pay the rent, but later, the love of music kept me going.”
Now he teaches music to a younger generation. “Even four year olds can participate if they can sit still for thirty minutes,” he laughed. “But I’m really a teacher of the Word, and music is sometimes the vehicle. When it became fun is when I really started listening to God.”
Rod Wallace teaches at Towry Electronics in the Northside Plaza across from the west entrance of WalMart on 157.
Wallace now ministers to people in drug rehab, sometimes encouraging them to pick up a guitar and learn the basic chords. He also works with Smith, who writes lyrics to Wallace’s melodies. “Larry is a poet, a painter and can write melodic lines, he publishes music. He is always easy going, never gets mad and is constantly writing down his thoughts, lyrics, diaries, and he has the ability to put together stories about people. He’s a great guitar picker, has a positive attitude and a good listener and never has a bad thing to say about anybody.” The hallmarks of a good friend.
Robert Montgomery’s dad, Andy, sang in high school at LCHS, and later taught there. Robert inherited an old banjo from his late great-grandfather, Braxton Sapp. In hindsight, it was the best thing he could have done for his great-grandson. Robert would take the old banjo and with its broken strings and frets, learn the rudimentary skills that took him on to play with one of the most noted Bluegrass bands of the era, and to win the National Banjo Championship in 2004, in the Old Time Banjo category in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Robert took guitar lessons at school from Jerry Parker. He never learned to read music, though, like so many chronicled here, he had a natural ear for music and he developed it without having to read sheet music. He taught himself the banjo, and it came easy to him.
At the age of 12, with a banjo given to him by his grandparents, Kenneth and Carolyn Lambert, he got really serious about his music.
By the age of 14, he was winning banjo contests all over the Southeast. His parents, Andy and Lori Montgomery, loaded up the old family GMC van and headed out to various festivals. He won enough money to keep them in gas and bologna sandwiches as they traveled from place to place to enter every contest he qualified for, banjo, guitar, vocal and best band.
At 16, Robert started playing with Larry Crumpton’s band, Glory Bound Bluegrass, on Russellville’s WMTY TV. Around the same time he teamed up with Zach Lowery, a local guitarist and vocalist and formed a duo that won some talent shows and donated their time to benefits. “I’m always happy to do that when I’m asked,” said Robert.
Montgomery put out his first recording, “Ride That Morning Train,” with Larry Smith, Rod Wallace and Jerry Parker, at the age of 16. Later Montgomery put out a solo instrumental album titled, “Windy and Warm” both were recorded with Larry Smith at Smith’s studio, All Under One Hat, in Moulton and in 2008, in partnership with Jeremy Stephens, they cut, “Robert and Jeremy Sing the Old Songs,” in Wren and Danville, Virginia.
His latest release, “Hymns and Sacred Songs” is available upon request.
He knew early on that he wanted to play professionally. “Either that or pro sports,” he laughed. By 2008, he went to work with David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, a Bluegrass band, and he has never had to look for another job.
In his spare time when not on the road, he works with Alan Sibley and the Magnolia Ramblers on RFD TV in a show called the Bluegrass Trail. He also works the road with Sibley in a big ‘Ol Chevy van. The last five years he has worked with both Davis and Sibley, staying busy performing and traveling about 160 days of the year.
Montgomery played with another child star, Heath Bain, who Montgomery says was a great musician that could play equally well both the acoustic or electric guitar.
Nowadays Montgomery also finds time to teach the banjo and mandolin, at Towry Electronics on 157, enjoying the company of other musicians and paying back to the next generation like the one before did for him.
“We live in one of the most musically rich places I’ve ever known,” he mused. “I don’t know where you could go to find more musical ability than here. Just look at Gordon Terry, he’s got a four-lane highway named after him,” Montgomery laughed. He credits his love of music to his dad, Andy.
Local musicians who influenced Montgomery are some whose names you’ve heard before. “When I was learning to play, Steve Martin was a big influence on me. Rod Wallace and Larry Smith played with me on my first CD and they have also taught me and inspired me,” said Montgomery.
He has played all over the US with the exception of the West Coast, and has done gigs in Canada, as well. One of the biggest crowds he ever preformed for was in Kentucky for the Bill Monroe Homecoming. “There were probably between 10,000 and 15,000 people there,” he recalled. “They came from all over the United States.”
“I’m proud to be from Lawrence County, when you get right down to it, I could play Bluegrass anywhere. I don’t need to live in Nashville, I could play in any part of the country but I can do it just as well right here in Wren.”
