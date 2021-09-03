The Town of Courtland is warning its utility customers of recent scams targeting local residents.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles posted to social media on Wednesday that she had been made aware of citizens being contacted by someone posing as the Courtland Utility service claiming the customer had past due electric bills.
“It is not our policy to call customers in reference to past due bills,” Peebles’ post states. “If you are receiving these types of calls, be aware it is a possible ‘scam.’ Please do not supply them with any type of personal information.”
Peebles said anyone who receives a similar call is encouraged to report the information to Courtland Town Hall by calling 256-637-2707.
