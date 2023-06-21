The Oakville Indian Mounds Park and Museum will host a Touch-A-Truck event this Saturday to celebrate the reopening of the park and museum on Saturdays.
The event will start at 10:00 a.m. and last through 2:00 p.m. It will feature a variety of vehicles for kids to learn about, take pictures with, and even sit inside, including police cars, fire trucks, tractors, classic cars, and semi-trucks.
“It’s a grand opening for us to be open on Saturdays now,” said the Indian Mounds’ youth development specialist, Stanley Johnson. “We’ve been closed for Saturdays now for about two years.”
Admission is $5 per family. There will be food trucks on site, shaved ice, crafts, vendors, cornhole, and music. There’ll even be farm animals. Free hot dogs and Pepsi projects will be available while they last, and paddle boats and canoes can be rented for $5 per person per hour.
The event was organized by Johnson and educational director Meagan McDonald.
