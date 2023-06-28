Sandra Ligon: A career of service

On a gently rising knoll in the center of Moulton, Alabama, sits a mansion of a structure, with towering columns and detailed scrollwork.
Built of limestone in the Classical Revival style in 1938, it is a contributing property of the Moulton Courthouse Square Historic District, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.
The building was closed in 2013 and a new Administrative Building was built a block southwest of what is now referred to as the “old” courthouse.
Before that, though, this venerable old building saw some of the most notable trials in Lawrence County’s history.
These cases made national and sometimes international, headlines.
Trials such as DUIs for drivers of tractors and lawnmowers, and even one offender who got a DUI while on horseback are humorous, but there was also the tarring and feathering of a county woman by another local woman. That one brought reporters from across the nation to town, with people protesting on the courthouse square. Another was the Lehman Woods murder trial. This case was especially difficult for many people in Lawrence County because Woods was such a familiar face to most citizens. A community activist, he was a member of the Lion’s Club, and was so instrumental in getting the county set up on the 911 system that a building was named in his memory.
Sandra Parker Ligon saw all of this and more. She was only 21 when she began what would turn into a career of public service.
Her first memory of the courthouse was going there to visit the Lawrence County Library, at that time located in the basement. “I loved the library!” She exclaimed, “I loved the smell of books.”
Sandra had always thought she would teach, but plans changed and her first real job was at Texas Burger at the age of 14.
She dipped ice cream cones and served up burgers, and worked the window for two years while still in high school at LCHS.
Sandra excelled in school. Her teachers were impressed with her quiet and efficient work ethic. Barbara Chenault even entered her into a typing contest in 1975. Sandra easily won.
She worked at the Corner Drug Store for Richard “Spooky” Montgomery from the age of 16 and worked there part time until she turned 21 and got married.
It was primarily because she was such an excellent typist that she was encouraged to apply for a Comprehensive Employment Training Act (CETA) grant, which she was awarded. She went to work for A.C. Cook with the aid of this grant in a second floor office in the old annex building in 1976, in the Drivers License Office. She was 19 years old.
She’d met her future husband, Bobby, who covered all bases by asking her father’s permission to ask her out on a date. She was 16 and Bobby was 21. It must have worked out well because they were married on April 21, 1978, and are still together.
In addition to working with her father at 3M, both men were farmers, as was Bobby’s father.
Eventually the couple would build a beautiful western cedar, Dutch Colonial style house on the wooded portion of a lot gifted to them by Bobby’s parents. They designed a house that is a work of art.
Together the two learned to measure twice and cut once. Sandra hung sheetrock and wallpaper, sanded floors and Bobby did framing, put in insulation, and later both of them painted and did whatever else they could. Sandra’s dad roughed in the electricity and plumbing, her grandfather crafted the cabinets. This is when Sandra began to gain a reputation as a decorator.
They finished it just before the wedding.
When they were first married Bobby worked as a carpenter for Universal Construction Co. He worked there for 35 years before retiring as Senior Construction Manager and going back to his first love; raising Hancock Blue Roan Quarter horses. He still has horses, cattle and farms.
Sandra’s career took an entirely different turn than she’d expected.
When her grant ran out there was an opportunity to take a job in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office, at that time occupied by Larry Smith. At the age of 21, Sandra was hired on a one -year basis to work for one of the ladies who was taking a years unpaid maternity leave.
There was a lot more to the job than she’d ever expected. Literally everything that came in or went out had to be typed by hand and copied, often in triplicate but she was a quick study and it wasn’t long until she had taken on all the challenges of that job. She served under Smith, then Harce Hill, until his retirement. At that time another opportunity presented itself - there was to be a new circuit clerk, and it might as well be her. Calls came in every day encouraging her to run for the office.
“It was never my intention to run for office,” Sandra stressed, “when Harce decided to leave with two years left in his term, I applied for the appointment.”
By that time Sandra had been working in the court system for 30 years. That’s a lot of irreplaceable experience by any standards.
In her position she took on much more responsibility.
The Circuit Clerk serves as custodian of all Circuit and District Court records and all Court Funds. The office is routinely audited by the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts.
Sandra prefers to keep her own books since that’s been a part of her job all along. “I am my own bookkeeper and have never had a finding on an audit,” she said firmly.
There are nine Divisions in the Circuit and District Courts.
“Through the years, I have worked in seven out of nine divisions,” she explained.
The Clerk issues felony and misdemeanor warrants, prepares transcripts of record for defendants sentenced to prison, issues garnishments, executions, subpoenas, collects and disburses court cost, fines, restitution and judgments, assists with the management and striking of juries. The Clerk also serves as Passport Acceptance Agent and Absentee Election Manager, both of which are at the discretion of the Clerk. In order to serve as Passport acceptance agent, annual training and certification is required. Continuous training is also required for Absentee Election Managers. “We are also mandated to attend training sessions through the Administrative Office of Courts covering all divisions of the court system as well as the accounting of court funds,” she went on to explain.
The two years of Harce Hill’s term to which she was appointed went by quickly. She decided that it was time to make the decision. She would run…
The campaign was unlike anything she had expected.
After work and on weekends she knocked on doors and met the public face to face, shook their hands and listened to their concerns.
Candidates always attend functions like the Terry Club reunion or area festivals and various meetings, and this was no different for Sandra. “I gained weight because everywhere I went people fed me,” she laughed.
“I met some of the nicest people who were strangers but became friends,” she said. “I often left with gifts of home made jelly or eggs and vegetables.
“It is amazing how I’ve been blessed and befriended by people from all over the county, they took me into their homes and hearts,” she said emotionally.
She won the election and continued to do the job she’d done for years, only then did she feel the great weight of the responsibility which the title bestowed on her. “I’d always felt a great need to have everything correct, I’ve laid awake in the middle of the night worrying about things I might need to recheck,” she confessed.
She destressed by gardening. Her love of flowers began early in her life. She credits her grandmothers and her mom with being so talented in this gentle art form, both designing landscapes and arranging flowers.
She has done flowers for weddings and open houses, as well as for her church.
Sandra was raised in the little Apostolic Christian Church at Muck City where her mentors were Billy and Shelby Dutton, Bro. Lynn Klopfenstein and Ms. Clara Henegar, others who shaped and guided her in both faith and in life. “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without them,” she said. “I owe everything to them and to my parents. I was raised in a stable home with a firm hand but there was never a time when I didn’t know that I was loved.”
Sandra felt that she and Bobby needed to worship together so she changed her membership to Wear Baptist in Moulton, where they were married.
It was at Wear that Sandra began to play the piano for church services. She plays beautifully, everything from classical to traditional and Southern Gospel.
She is an active volunteer for our county and currently serves on the board of Hospice of The Valley as secretary, and Friends of the Library, and is a Rotary member. Previously she served on the boards of The United Way and The Red Cross.
The new Administrative Building houses the Clerk’s office now.
She recalls the move vividly, “We spent three days moving some 80 years of records.”
“We moved into the new Judicial Administration Building in January, 2013.I was the first elected official to be sworn in the new building,” she said.
For Sandra the move was bittersweet. “I had spent the biggest part of my life in that stately courthouse and while having a facility where we could organize our records for easy access, more work space, hot water and other amenities, it was sad to leave the iconic building. The old courthouse has so much character and if walls could talk - oh the stories!”
