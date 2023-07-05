Community meeting to feature Aderholt, Yarbrough, Stutts

District Three Commissioner Kyle Pankey will hold a community meeting on Monday, July 24, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. It will start at 6:00 p.m.
Pankey will welcome a long list of distinguished guests, featuring Congressman Robert Aderholt, Rep. Ernie Yarbrough, State Senator Larry Stutts, and First Solar’s Josh Krauss.
Also in attendance will be county engineer Winston Sitton, county administrator Heather Rose, and other county commissioners.
Pankey plans to discuss several county topics, including the recent S&P rating, the development of the public transportation program, county road conditions, the renovation of the old courthouse, and community roll-off dumpsters.
Aderholt made headlines recently when he announced that Courtland will receive a $1.6 million infrastructure grant to begin the process of replacing the Jefferson Street Railroad Bridge. He has represented Alabama’s fourth district since 1997. Aderholt is a member of the House Committee on Appropriations and the chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education.
Yarbrough is serving his first term as district seven state representative. He serves on the State Government and Children and Senior Advocacy committees. A lifelong Lawrence County resident, Yarbrough resides with his wife and children in Trinity.
Stutts was elected state senator of district six in 2014. He chairs the Children and Youth Health Committee and is a member of several others, including the committees on healthcare, education policy, and finance and taxation general funds.
The event is open to the public; refreshments will be served.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.