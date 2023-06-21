Play ball: New travel fields open in Moulton

Moulton is ready to play ball.
After years of construction, the new travel fields at H.A. Alexander Park opened to the public last week. Games kicked off Tuesday, June 13, when local tee ball teams became the first to play in the new complex, and continued Saturday with the fields’ first softball tournament.
The opening ends a seven-year building project that city officials hope will bring new revenue into Moulton.
“With travel ball we’ll bring people from everywhere, and it’ll help our tax base,” said Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax. “I think they’ll be happy with the facilities.”
According to Deangelo McDaniel, Moulton’s parks and recreation director, the four-field complex is well-suited to host 16-team tournaments. Each tournament could bring around 500 visitors to the city.
“Hopefully they’ll go eat at the restaurants, they’ll shop in the stores,” McDaniel said. “It’ll help your local businesses.”
By combining the new complex and the two pre-existing youth fields, the park will be capable of hosting 48-team tournaments. The city isn’t sure how many will be held per year, but McDaniel expects the travel fields to be heavily utilized.
“Everybody has been asking about these fields for a long time,” McDaniel said.
Though the new fields will host teams from across the region, the city felt it important that Moulton teams experienced them first.
“I wanted our local kids to play on these fields first,” McDaniel said. “We were hoping to have them finished during the Dixie Youth baseball and softball seasons. We didn’t get them finished.”
With Dixie Youth concluded, parks and recreation staff turned to the tee ball league. They invited several teams to play on Tuesday night.
The impromptu tournament gave the public an opportunity to experience the facilities and the staff a chance to identify any issues before Saturday’s games.
“I thought it was wonderful,” Weatherwax said. “Everything looked good. Everybody was tickled to death. I was really impressed with it.”
At the turn of the year, the fields were playable and expected to host a spring softball tournament organized by Hatton coach Denton Bowling. However, the January 12 tornado caused extensive damage to the fields.
“We had it ready,” McDaniel said, “but then the tornado came through and set us back.”
In the wake of the storm, aluminum bleachers scattered the fields, light poles were off-kilter, cinder block backstops knocked over, and the specially-ordered nets were torn.
Repairs were completed early Tuesday, when the last tie down was installed on the replacement nets.
The city will hold an official grand opening for the community at some point during the tee ball season.
The project started in 2016 under the former mayor, Ray Alexander, and Jackie Burch, the director of parks and recreation. It was initially expected to be finished in 2018; however, engineering issues and an attempt to avoid exorbitant debt caused the city to take a “pay as you go” approach and extend the project.
McDaniel credited Burch and Alexander for their work on the project.
“Everybody should call Jackie Burch and thank him and pat him on the back,” McDaniel said. “He and Ray Alexander envisioned this.
“It was already under construction when I replaced him. All I had to do was not mess up his creation.”
