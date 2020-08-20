Following the success of a virtual robotics camp held in July, Alabama 4-H at Alabama A&M University plans to host a second Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Agriculture and Mathematics (STREAM) camp this August.
“There was such a positive response to July camp,” Urban Regional Extension Agent Jessica Williams said. “Over 65 youth engaged in the virtual camp and learned how to program a virtual robot using the Vex VR platform.”
This month the Alabama Extension System and Alabama 4-H are reopening the camp for children ages nine to 13 years old who would like to learn more about coding and robotics.
Williams said STREAM camp participants will need access to a laptop or computer with a reliable internet connection to learn about block coding. During the camp, participants will use what they’ve learned to program a virtual robot.
The STREAM camp will take place virtually via Zoom each day from 3 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24 until Aug. 28.
Registration for the camp is required. Those interested should contact Williams at jlw0018@aces.edu, or for more information, call 256-773-2549.
Students may also register by visiting aces.edu/go/VirtualRoboticsCamp.
