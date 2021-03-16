Lawrence County schools will transition to virtual learning Wednesday due to the threat of severe weather. Students and employees are not to report to school campuses, according to the school system.
Severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail and possible tornadoes are forecast for the area from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville. NWS has also predicted a round of thunderstorms for North Alabama Wednesday morning.
“Since we are potentially facing multiple storm fronts, it will be impossible to safely conduct traditional school,” the Lawrence School System posted Tuesday afternoon. “Students will have schoolwork to complete, but please know safety is much more important than completed schoolwork. Stay safe and weather aware.”
Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties on Tuesday.
“Projections are showing that this will likely be a widespread event,” Ivey said in the statement. “Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way. I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.”
