Lawrence County schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather.
“A round of significant storms is supposed to enter our area within a couple hours of this dismissal time. The forecasts for these storms vary, which creates several issues,” the School System posted to social media. “This early dismissal will allow all of our students and staff members to safely travel home.”
According to the National Weather Service in Huntsville, two rounds of severe thunderstorms expected to impact all of northern Alabama and southern-middle Tennessee have been predicted to move into the area from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
“Large hail and damaging winds are the greatest risk, but tornadoes and flash flooding will be possible as well,” NWS said.
