Arley resident arrested for drugs, intoxication

Grimes

An Arley resident was arrested by the Moulton Police Department on Sunday, June 18. Jeffrey Tyler Grimes, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.

MPD received a call on Father’s Day regarding a man at Walmart. Employees believed he was intoxicated. Sgt. Casey Baker responded.

