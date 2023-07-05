Arley resident arrested for drugs, intoxication

An Arley resident was arrested by the Moulton Police Department on Sunday, June 18. Jeffrey Tyler Grimes, 37, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving under the influence.
MPD received a call on Father’s Day regarding a man at Walmart. Employees believed he was intoxicated. Sgt. Casey Baker responded.
Once on scene, Baker was told the man had exited the store and went to a vehicle in the parking lot. As Baker moved toward the man, he saw him open the door to a Toyota Camry, get in the driver’s seat, and leave the parking lot.
The Camry headed south on Highway 157, erratically moving along the roadway. Baker flashed his lights and pulled the car over.
As he approached the Camry, Baker saw the driver attempt to conceal something under his floor mat.
The driver was identified as Jeffrey Grimes. Baker had Grimes get out of the car. After exiting, he underwent field sobriety tests – which he failed.
He conversed with Grimes. According to a MPD press release, Baker asked him what day it was. Grimes seemed confused. He answered wrongly. Baker asked other statements, but Grimes continued to answer inaccurately.
Baker placed Grimes under arrest for driving under the influence. Once he was in the patrol car, Baker went back to the Camry and looked underneath the floor mat. He found a small white baggie. It contained a crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine.
Further search revealed a compact disk case that contained residue. Baker field-tested the residue; it returned positive for meth.
Grimes was taken to the Lawrence County Jail. He was held on a $7,500 bond.
