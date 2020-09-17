Courtland Council members discussed several community improvements along Jefferson Street in a regular council meeting last Thursday.
City Clerk Vickie Jackson said the council approved an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to replace the bridge over Big Nance Creek and a relief bridge in Courtland.
Project bidding for construction is set to end on Sept. 25.
The council also discussed taking up a speed bump on Jefferson Street, but no action was taken, Jackson said.
In other business, the council passed Ordinance 224, allowing the city to prosecute an offender failing to obey direction of a police officer. The council also approved Ordinance 225, which gives officers the ability to impound vehicles of owners without proper license and registration.
Jackson said the council also discussed a nuisance letter to be issued to a Courtland property owner for abatement.
Courtland Council usually meets on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. All council members were present for the meeting except Council member Jeff Coffey.
