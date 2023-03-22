A Lawrence County grand jury indicted a couple incarcerated for murder.
Two people were arrested and charged with murder following the results of an autopsy report of a 15-month-old who died in April 2021. The arrests happened in late January of this year after months of investigation.
Jordan Ellan Harmon, 28 of Moulton, was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 26 and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse, one count of chemical endangerment of a child, and murder, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond for the charges totaled $1.62 million.
Travius Sebastian Coleman, 30 of Moulton, who was Harmon’s boyfriend at the time of the child’s death, faces the same charges, plus an additional charge of child abuse. He was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 25. His bond totaled $1.68 million.
Harmon, the child’s mother, was first charged with aggravated child abuse following the April 11 incident. That day, Lawrence County deputies were called to the intersection at Alabama 24 and County Road 214. There, they met a person performing CPR on the child, Emery Michael-Knox Wilson, on the floor of a minivan, according to the sheriff’s report.
The child was transported to Decatur-Morgan Hospital and later to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham for “higher level of care,” according to the report.
Wilson was pronounced dead on April 13 and an autopsy report was ordered, the report said.
Harmon was released from the Lawrence County Jail on Sept. 17 after posting a $60,000 bond for the abuse charge.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said autopsy results show Wilson died of blunt force trauma to the head. The child also suffered abrasions, contusions and lacerations to the scalp, had a depressed skull fracture and a fractured left forearm.
A toxicology report also found traces of cannabinoids in the toddler’s system, the Sheriff said.
Harmon and Coleman were brought in for additional questioning the week of January 24 before their arrests. They were both booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
According to WHNT, Harmon and Coleman face minimum sentences of 10 years and maximum of life in prison.The pair remain incarcerated on $1,680,000 bonds.
April 13 is the two-year anniversary of the child’s death. An arraignment is scheduled for the same day.
