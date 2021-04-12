A two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a 68-year-old Moulton woman, according to reports.
Wanda Kirby, who turned 68 years old on the day of the crash, was killed when her vehicle was struck on its driver’s side by a pickup truck. The incident happened near the entrance to the Moulton Walmart shopping center on Alabama 24, authorities said.
Kirby was pronounced dead at the scene around 3:30 p.m., according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
The driver of the pickup was treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to Greg Randolph, owner of Greg’s Ambulance Service and Lawrence County EMS. No other injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.