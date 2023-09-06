An inmate at the Lawrence County Jail passed away early this morning.
An inmate at the Lawrence County Jail passed away early this morning.
Between the hours of 2 and 3 a.m., inmates alerted the jail staff that fellow inmate, Hollis Shannon South, 48, was having a medical issue.
Inmates were already performing CPR on South when jail staff was made aware of the situation. Jail staff also administer CPR to South while an ambulance was dispatched to the jail.
South was transported to the Lawrence Medical Center where he later passed.
South had been in the Lawrence County Jail since August 27, 2023, and was being held on a bench warrant.
The Lawrence County Sheriff's Department has taken swift action by turning the investigation over to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) to ensure transparency and a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding the in-custody death.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Science will conduct an autopsy, and their findings will be presented to ALEA, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, and the Lawrence County Coroner.
