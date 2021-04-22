The 2021 Strawberry & Antiques Festival is just a little over a week away, and some Strawberry Fest events like the Mud Volleyball Tournament require early registration.
The annual two-day festival, which will be held on the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds this year, features many family-friendly activities, live entertainment, a variety of local vendors and much more.
The annual Strawberry Festival Mud Volleyball Tournament, which benefits the Athletics for All program for special needs athletics in Lawrence County, is happening in conjunction with the festival on Saturday, May 1.
The deadline to register is next Thursday, April 29, and the cost to participate is $20 per person, according to organizers. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit Athletics for All, and checks should be made payable to the same organization.
Each participant should complete a release form during registration, organizers said. Forms and fees may be dropped off at either Joe Wheeler EMC office, located in downtown Moulton or Trinity. Forms may also be mailed to Athletics for All at 1305 County Road 321 in Moulton.
The event will take place in the empty lot west of Moulton Senior Center. On-site check-in will begin at 10 a.m. Play begins at noon.
For questions or more information, contact Dewanna Jones at 256-303-0201.
Usually held on the Moulton Square, due to continuing COVID-19 health restrictions, the 6th annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival will be held on the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds on April 30 and May 1.
Strawberry Festival Director Stanley Johnson said the event is expanding to encourage more participation from antique vendors this year. All vendors interested in participating have until April 24 to register, he said.
Outdoor booth prices for business or craft vendors begin at $100 and are $50 for each additional booth. Food vendor booths begin at $250 and are $100 for each additional space. Johnson said indoor booths may also be available. Interested vendors may contact him for more information. Lawrence County schools that participate in the festival may register for a booth for free.
Vendor applications and visitor brochures will be available on the Strawberry Festival website or can be picked up at Inspired & Filled Bakery Boutique, located at 14450 on Court Street in Moulton.
The 2021 festival will kick off its 6th annual event with a one-mile wellness run in downtown Moulton on Friday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m.
The festival will also feature the Miss Strawberry Pageant; a classic car, truck and motorcycle show; a one-mile trail bike ride, tractor show, live music, free inflatables and children’s activities, arts and crafts, line dancing, a cornhole tournament, horse and buggy rides, and a special program by the American Legion Post 25 honoring local veterans.
For more information about the festival, visit www.strawberryfestivalmoulton.com. Those interested in participating, purchasing vendor space, or volunteering may contact Stanley Johnson at 256-566-4410.
