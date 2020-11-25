Mayor Evans and North Courtland Council take oaths of office

North Courtland Mayor Riley Evans Sr. was sworn into office for a second term last week.
“I’m so thankful to God and the citizens for seeing enough in me to believe I can move forward and continue to do good for the community,” Evans said. “We want to finish the job we’ve started.”
Evans ran a campaign on the promise of continuing community development in North Courtland and said the city had received about $25,000 in community development grants, which were used to demolish condemned or abandoned structures at five properties in town limits in Evans’ first term.
Evans was reelected after winning the town’s municipal race against opponent and former council member Everett Mayes. Evans received 195 votes out of a total 256 votes cast in the Aug. 25 election.
Evans took an oath of office alongside returning council members Lee Langham in Place 1, Shirley Mayes in Place 2, J.B. Jones in Place 3, and Kenneth Jones in Place 5. Place 4 Council member Timothy Hampton was elected for his first term after running unopposed in the Aug. 25 election.
The North Courtland Council reappointed Police Chief Spencer Butler and City Clerk LaSonia Fuqua. The council also named Jones as mayor pro-tem in the event that Evans is unable to perform his mayoral duties. Evans said Jones has served on the council for 16 years.
The swearing-in ceremony took place at North Courtland City Hall with Lawrence Probate Judge Greg Dutton officiating. North Courtland voted to continue monthly council meetings at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.