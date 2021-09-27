At least two people are left with life-threatening injuries following a three-vehicle crash in Moulton on Sunday, according to authorities.
The two with life-threatening injuries were flown to an area hospital by Air-Evac following the crash that occurred around 9:47 a.m. on Alabama 157 in front of Burger King, according to a report from Moulton Police Chief Craig Knight.
Three other people involved in the accident were transported by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries. As of Monday, Knight said none of the crash victims are being identified as investigations into the incident continue.
The accident occurred when a 2018 Toyota Corolla traveling north on Alabama 157 crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2015 Toyota Camry head-on, the report said. The Camry then struck a 2019 Toyota Tundra also traveling southbound.
Both north and southbound lanes were closed for about four hours on Sunday as responders worked the scene.
“I would like to thank the Moulton Fire Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers, Greg’s Ambulance Service, Morgan County EMS and Air-Evac for their quick response and the professionalism that was displayed,” Knight said in the report.
“I would also like to thank the several truck drivers that stopped and helped us with traffic control. (Moulton Police Department) just did not have the manpower to perform all of the traffic control that was needed. If it had not been for several of the truck drivers, we would not have been able to provide the help to the victims,” he added.
Moulton Police Department is handling further investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.