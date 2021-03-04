Moulton Elementary students celebrated Dr. Suess’ birthday a little differently this year due to the pandemic, according to the school’s reading coach, Ms. Gina Speake.
While Moulton Elementary School usually invites guests, including public leaders, parents and volunteers, to read to the students during Read Across America Week, this year, Speake said instructors with free periods took up the tasks to read to other classrooms.
She said students still enjoyed themed dress-up days, art projects and learning activities this year. Moulton Elementary was among other schools across the county, including Speake School, Hatton Elementary, Hazlewood Elementary, East Lawrence Elementary, and Mt. Hope School to celebrate Read Across America Week.
On Monday, Hatton Elementary students dressed up for career day to kick off the national celebration commemorating the children’s author, Theodor Suess Geisel, during the week of his birthday. The elementary students also held a virtual book fair this week in conjunction with the Read Across America event promoting literacy. Proceeds from the book fair benefit the Hatton school’s library.
For more photos and information, visit each of the Lawrence County elementary schools’ webpages on social media.
