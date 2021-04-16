Moulton man arrested for drug possession

A Moulton man has been arrested on drug charges after Moulton Police Officers responded to a call concerning a possible prowler.
Andy Ray Keenum, 37, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
The arrest comes after Moulton Police were alerted a possible prowler call on Tuesday. While responding to the call, Officer Jon Zech came in contact with a suspect, identified as Keenum, who had outstanding warrants with the City of Moulton, according to the report.
“During the course of the contact, Officer Zech discovered a bag containing methamphetamine,” the report said. “Officers also discovered several items of drug paraphernalia, including digital scales and a pipe used for smoking the methamphetamine.”
Keenum was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail without incident, the police report said.
In a statement, Chief Craig Knight said he would like to “acknowledge the hard work of the officers with the Moulton Police Department.” The statement said Knight “remains diligent on Moulton Police Department’s commitment on a zero tolerance to drug and alcohol-related crimes.”
