Moulton Head Start plans to join forces with United Way this fall in participating in a Lawrence County Day of Caring on Friday, Oct. 2.
The early learning program is accepting donations for gift baskets, which will be distributed to NHC of Moulton patients and long-term care residents, organizers said.
Items accepted for the gift baskets include Little Debbie snack cakes, sugar free candies, bags of small chocolates, diabetic socks with grips, Dollar Tree door hangers, adult coloring books or coloring pages, markers, colored pencils, crayons, small crafts and activity packages.
Donated items may be dropped off Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Moulton Head Start, located at 979 Rosenwald Street in Moulton.
The organization is accepting donations until Friday, Sept. 25.
Partnerships with Moulton Head Start, Lawrence County United Way, Hazlewood Head Start and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce have made this event possible.
For more information, or to inquire about becoming an event partner, contact Moulton Head Start Assistant Director Carolyn Brackin Orr at 256-303-7343, or contact Head Start Director Edie Dugger at 256-974-0961.
