Hillsboro man charged with attempted murder following Oct. 18 shooting

A Hillsboro man has been charged in the Oct. 18 Chalybeate shooting, which saw the shooter and a female victim both hospitalized, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Norberto Morales Garcia, 46, was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder, according to the report from Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
Garcia’s arrest comes 12 days after he and a female victim were med-flighted to two separate north Alabama hospitals.
According to the report Garcia shot the female, who hasn’t been identified by authorities, and then shot himself. The incident occurred on Lawrence County Road 296 near the County Road 214 intersection around 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 18.
“Investigators believe that Garcia and the female victim knew each other,” Sandlin said in the report. “This was an isolated incident resulting from an argument between the victim and Garcia.”
Sandlin reported that both subjects were in stable condition the week of the shooting. As of Monday, Sandlin said he believed the female was still hospitalized for injuries sustained in the incident.
Garcia is being held in the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $60,000.
