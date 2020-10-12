Moulton man charged with manslaughter following Friday shooting

The 29-year-old female shot and killed in Lawrence County last week has been identified, as well as her shooter, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
KC Lynn Hatfield, of County Road 188 in Moulton, died at Huntsville Hospital on Friday after she was airlifted for a gunshot wound she received to her head, authorities said.
Jeffrey Dylan Spillers, 23 also of Moulton, is charged with manslaughter, a Class B Felony, three days after the incident, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. He is also charged with chemical endangerment of a child, reckless endangerment, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Investigators were called to Hatfield’s residence, where Spillers also resided, around 12:25 Friday morning, according to an earlier report. At that time, the department said Spillers was known to have been the shooter, but no charges had yet been filed.
News of Spiller’s arrest came on Monday “based on the information and evidence gathered and available at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.
Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin said no other information regarding the incident could be released as of Monday afternoon, but he said the department continues to investigate. The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation also assisted with the investigation.
“Any time a death occurs it is a tragedy that leaves a family, friends and the community as a whole wanting answers. We are committed to getting to the facts and truth to help provide those answers,” Sheriff Max Sanders said.
Spillers remains in the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $63,000.
