A Lawrence County resident has died from COVID-19, according to data reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health on Wednesday.
According to ADPH, 325 Lawrence County residents had tested positive for the coronavirus as of Wednesday afternoon.
Data released to Lawrence County 911 Director Scott Norwood showed the county had 55 active cases Tuesday evening.
Norwood’s data, which is released about once every two days, showed the number of positive cases under quarantine throughout the county. As of Tuesday, Moulton had 33 residents under quarantine, Town Creek showed nine, Hillsboro had seven, Courtland had five, and Danville had one.
His data also showed 29 of those residents with quarantine expiration dates projected for Thursday.
Once a resident reaches the expiration date, they are presumed recovered and are no longer contagious unless they report symptoms have worsened or are hospitalized, Norwood said.
Of the 55 cases on the active list, two were expected to reach their quarantine expiration by Friday, and 20 will be presumed recovered by early next week.
ADPH data showed the county had nine new confirmed cases on Monday and one new case on Tuesday, with 106 total new cases reported in the county over the last 14 days.
Statewide, ADPH reported a total of 1,639 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with 56 probable deaths in Alabama as of Wednesday.
The total case count for the state listed 91,776 confirmed since the spread of the coronavirus was first detected in Alabama. ADPH reported 20,155 new cases within the last two weeks and 886 new cases reported Wednesday.
