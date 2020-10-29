Cleanup continues along Alabama 20 through Lawrence County on Thursday afternoon after metal debris was found scattered on the highway from U.S. 72 in Colbert County and into Morgan County earlier that morning, according to authorities.
Eastbound lanes on U.S. 72 in Colbert County were reopened Thursday afternoon, according to Alabama Department of Transportation North Region Information Officer Seth Burkett. He said the roadway was cleared from the U.S. 72 and Alabama 247 intersection, near Cherokee, to the Lawrence County line.
“ALDOT forces are still checking some areas of U.S. 72 in western Colbert County for additional metal debris. Most cleanup has been completed on Alabama 20 in Morgan County,” Burkett said.
He said 55 ALDOT employees and contractor’s workers continue to remove debris from Highway 20 in Lawrence County.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders said his department received several calls early Thursday about flat tires in Town Creek surrounding the affected area.
His department believed the debris came from a truck loaded with scrap metal and that the stretch of spilled debris spanned from Cherokee in Colbert County, through Town Creek and Courtland and into Morgan County.
Burkett asks motorists to reduce speed and remain on the lookout for ALDOT workers when traveling through the affected areas.
“Eastbound motorists should continue to exercise caution and use alternate routes if possible,” he said.
Updates will be posted as they are received.
