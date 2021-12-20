One person is dead after a fire broke out at a residence in the Caddo community early Monday morning, according to authorities.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood was called to the County Road 546 home around 7 a.m.
He said Caddo Volunteer Fire Department had been dispatched to the residence around 5:54 a.m. after a neighbor had alerted 911 to the fire. It was unclear whether the homeowner was inside the residence at the time of the call.
Norwood said the person’s body is being sent to a state forensics lab in Huntsville for identification and cause of death. The person was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m., according to Norwood.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was also called to the scene. The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office is handling further investigations.
