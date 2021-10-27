Minor injuries reported after semi overturns in Courtland

Only minor injuries were reported following a single-vehicle crash on Alabama 20 in Courtland Tuesday night.
One person was transported to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries after an 18-wheeler overturned on Alabama 20 near the Davis Street intersection, according to Courtland Fire Chief Scott Norwood.
Norwood said the crash happened around 7:48 p.m. on Tuesday.
No other vehicles were involved.
