One woman is dead after she was shot at a Lawrence County residence southeast of Moulton early Friday morning, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
Investigators were called to a residence on County Road 188 at about 12:25 a.m., according to a report on the Sheriff’s Facebook page.
A 29-year old female was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, the post said. She is said to have died as a result of her injury.
The person who fired the shot has been identified but no charges have yet been filed directly related to the shooting, according to Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin.
“At this time, we are conducting a death investigation as a result of a gunshot. We are early in the investigation, gathering evidence and information,” Sandlin said Friday. “We are focused on gathering evidence and facts that will lead us to the victim’s death. It’s too early to characterize it in any specific category.”
The Sheriff’s Office said it considers the shooting an isolated incident that poses no threat to the public.
The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is assisting with investigations.
