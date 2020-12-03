Christmas on the Square comes alive in downtown Moulton

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Moulton as Christmas on the Square tree sponsors scrambled to select their trees and began decorating for the county’s new annual event on Tuesday.
The Second Annual Christmas on the Square tree trail will be lit for the first time this December at dusk on Friday, but no official lighting ceremony will take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers said.
Visitors to the Moulton Square can enjoy the holiday displays and Christmas tree trail at their own leisure daily until Jan. 1.
“If you’re concerned about the virus, you can plan your visit to the trail accordingly,” District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said. “The trail will be lit all night, every night, all month long. Visitors will be able to walk the trails from different directions to keep socially distanced. There will be no events planned that might promote large gatherings at any time.”
The 2020 COTS trail features about 200 uniquely decorated trees from area residents, churches, businesses and organizations, as well as several selfie spots and holiday displays that were popular last year—including the big red wagon.
“If you came last year, it will be totally different this year,” Pankey said, describing a new layout and added displays for the tree trail. He said sidewalk and lighting improvements have also been made on the north and east ends of the historic courthouse lawn in Downtown Moulton, where COTS is held.
The COTS Committee, which is made up of 15 members including commissioners, Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce members and local volunteers, said it hopes to build on the tree trail every year and eventually bring back many of the live events associated with COTS.
“This was our Hallmark moment,” Chamber Director Craig Johnston said. “There were families who said they couldn’t wait for their kids to come home for Christmas so they could come to see the square.”
Johnston said the COTS Committee will permit food trucks to return to the square throughout the duration of the tree trail’s opening, but no schedule will be planned or published to help prevent large gatherings.
“We encourage everyone to post pictures of their tree & selfie stations. Please use the hashtags #COTS2020 & #COTS42 with your posts,” the COTS Committee shared on Facebook earlier this week. Visitors to the trail this year are also encouraged to share photos on social media using the designated hashtags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.