Minor injuries reported in East Lawrence crash Friday morning

Non-life threatening injuries were reported Friday after one person was transported to Decatur General following the two-vehicle accident in East Lawrence.
The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. at the Alabama 24 and County Road 322 intersection, according to emergency responders.
An 18-year-old female was transported by the Lawrence County Ambulance Service for minor injuries, according to ambulance owner Greg Randolph.
No other injuries were reported.
