First Solar on track for 2025

First Solar’s new manufacturing facility is right on track. Work commenced on the Mallard Fox West site only six months ago, but the $1.1 billion structure has rapidly taken shape.
“We’ve done a few of these back home in Ohio, so we know the timeline of what needs to happen and when it needs to happen,” Felix Jagodzinski, project manager for Rudolph Libbe Inc., said. “We set up a schedule last fall, and those dates – getting the walls up, getting the steel up – [they are] exactly the dates we set up back in October of last year.”
The final sections of the exterior wall for the 2.4-million-square-feet building were erected Monday. The interior steel structure is 38 percent complete, installed in the western partition of the facility’s main room and the entirety of the secondary room that encompasses the building’s northwest corner.
The roof is also in place over the secondary room and a portion of the main room.
“We’re getting ready to pour floor slabs,” Jagodzinski said, “so we’re right in the middle of construction, essentially.”
Rudolph Libbe, the project’s construction manager, implemented a “multi-phase” build plan for the facility. The first phase, construction, will be almost entirely completed by June 2024. By then, the structure will be in place, painted, and have full utilities: mechanical lines, electrical, air conditioning, water – even a kitchen.
“The guts of it,” Jagodzinski said, “will all be there.”
In March, workers will begin bringing in the tools required to manufacture the solar panels. Equipment installation will probably last into fall, according to Jagodzinski.
“2025 is when the plant will be fully operational,” Jagodzinski said.
The facility is being completed in waves. Once the walls were in place for the facility’s secondary room, other workers immediately started on the interior structure. Once the structure was finished, another group started on the roof.
Simultaneously, the exterior walls of the main room were being erected. While the roof was being installed in the secondary room, work began on the interior structure on the west side of the main room.
It will creep to the eastern side of the facility, with the roof following it.
Once a section of roof is installed, work can begin on the utilities beneath it.
A team of five Rudolph Libbe employees is overseeing the project. They’re currently supervising roughly 200 workers. The onsite workforce will increase as construction continues. At its peak, work on the facility will involve approximately 20 subcontractors and as many as 500 workers.
“We’re in the ramp-up phase,” Jagodzinski explained.
The project is 100-percent subcontracted. Companies were hired from across north Alabama and the Tennessee Valley. They’ve handled all physical labor while the group from Rudolph Libbe focuses on planning, execution, and staying on schedule.
“We’ve built this particular building before,” Jagodzinski. “We just finished one.”
“First Solar does a lot of planning. They’ve got tools coming from Europe, and [other] things that are coming, and they rely on our dates to be met.”
Based in Ohio, the team has relocated for the duration of the project. They are living in Madison.
“There are a lot of things that are moving faster than we scheduled,” Jagodzinski said. “So we’re on schedule with a lot of things and things that were the follow-up activities are moving ahead of schedule.”
