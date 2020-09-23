A Moulton man was killed after he was hit by an 18-wheeler on Alabama 157 last Thursday night.
Johnnie Nolen, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene of blunt force body trauma, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
Norwood said the accident happened around 9:53 p.m. near Jack’s Beverages on AL-157 in Moulton. He said Nolen was found in the roadway as responders arrived on the scene.
Moulton Police Department continues to investigate the incident. No other injuries were reported.
