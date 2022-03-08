A “severely burned” body discovered in the Chicken Foot area of Lawrence County on Monday may be connected to a missing person’s case filed with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, according to authorities.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood was called around 3:06 p.m. on Monday to the intersection at County Road 294 and County Road 222, where he said an unidentifiable male body was found on the side of the road.
“The body was severely burned. …it was a male body,” Norwood said. “The information is in line with a missing person’s report taken at the Sheriff’s Office over the weekend.”
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 7 p.m. on Sunday from a “family member and acquaintance” of David Guess, 51 of Trinity.
Investigators determined that Guess went missing from an address on County Road 294, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office released on Tuesday.
The Sheriff’s Office has arrested four in connection to a search warrant related to the kidnapping and disappearance of Guess.
Charles Allan Keel, 43 of Trinity, is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Devon Allan Keel, 17, is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping.
Barbara Ann Keel, 39, is charged with possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jason Wayne Keel, 41, is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
“After talking with witnesses, investigators learned that Mr. Charles Allan Keel and his son, Devon Allan Keel, met Mr. Guess at a residence on County Road 294,” the report states. “At some point an argument started over some catalytic converters and that argument turned physical. Mr. Guess tried to get away from Charles and Devon Keel.”
According to a witness statement, shots were fired at Guess and he was forced into a pickup truck that fled the scene of the incident.
Early Monday morning, investigators executed the search warrant and confiscated the drugs, drug paraphernalia and other items related to Guess’ kidnapping.
That afternoon, a delivery driver alerted the Sheriff’s Office to what was believed to be a body lying in an easement to farmland just off the roadway near the County Road 294 and 222 intersection, the Sheriff’s Office said.
According to Norwood, the body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensics Lab in Huntsville. He said DNA or dental records will be used to identify the victim and determine the manner of death.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public information related to the case as investigations continue.
