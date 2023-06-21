The Alabama Department of Transportation is inviting the public to give input on the draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 –2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Highway and Transit. The comment period will end on or around June 26, 2023. 

The STIP identifies the statewide transportation projects that will utilize federal funding. Each project in the STIP includes the amount of funding and scheduling information. This four-year program includes state, county, city, Federal Lands, and Tribal projects.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.