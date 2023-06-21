The Alabama Department of Transportation is inviting the public to give input on the draft Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 –2027 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for Highway and Transit. The comment period will end on or around June 26, 2023.
The STIP identifies the statewide transportation projects that will utilize federal funding. Each project in the STIP includes the amount of funding and scheduling information. This four-year program includes state, county, city, Federal Lands, and Tribal projects.
Project types include roadway, bridge, and other modes of transportation such as railroad, freight, public transit, bicycle, and pedestrian. Projects must be approved on the STIP to receive federal funds.
Public involvement is important to the development of a STIP that will best meet the ongoing transportation needs of the state.
There will be in-person meetings on:
•Tuesday, June 20th from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the ALDOT Auditorium in Alex City (240 Hwy. 280, Alex City, AL 35010).
•Thursday, June 22nd from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the ALDOT Training Office (1020 Bankhead Hwy. West, Bham, AL 35202).
For more information about the Draft FY 2024-2027 STIP projects, visit:
