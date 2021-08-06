Update: Lawrence Library to reopen Aug. 16 after COVID-19 closure

The Lawrence County Public Library plans to reopen on Monday, Aug. 16, after closing this week when several staff members and volunteers had been exposed to COVID-19.
“Currently, three of the four library employees are required to be in quarantine for 14 days. Due to this, the library lacks sufficient staffing to reopen to the public at present,” Library Director Rex Bain announced Friday.
The library closed its doors on Wednesday after a volunteer had unknowingly exposed staff to the coronavirus. The volunteer later informed the library that she had tested positive for the Delta variant, Bain said.
He said the library will tentatively reopen at noon on Aug. 16 to allow staff to process returned items left in the library’s drop box during the temporary shutdown.
“Any fines that accrue during this closure will be waived and due dates will be adjusted,” he added. “We regret any inconvenience this causes the public.”
Bain said the library’s WiFi remains accessible from the parking lot and is available for public use. The LCPL digital library, Camellia Net, is also available by visiting myLCPL.org and clicking on the “Downloadable Books” tab.
